Billboard Music Awards Nominations 2020: Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Khalid Lead Pack

The nominations are in!

On Tuesday, the Billboard Music Awards presented the 2020 crop of nominees, which includes lead by Post Malone with 16 nods, Lil Nas X with 13 nominations, and Billie Eilish and Khalid tied with 12 each. Lizzo follows with 11, while Kanye West picked up 9, including four of the five top gospel song nominations.

Originally scheduled to take place April 29 in Las Vegas, the awards show was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now broadcast live on Oct. 14, with Kelly Clarkson returning to host for her third consecutive year.

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a statement when she was first announced as host in February, according to Billboard. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This is a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. The original eligibility period "will remain intact to recognize and honor the chart-topping artists and musical successes achieved and to maintain consistent tracking periods for future shows," producers dick clark productions said in a press release.

Set to receive this year's icon award is Garth Brooks. The country legend is only the ninth artist to ever receive the coveted title, following: Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016), Cher (2017), Janet Jackson (2018) and Mariah Carey (2019).

Brooks is the only artist to have eight diamond-certified albums, each with sales at over 10 million, and he remains the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 156 million albums sold.

The musician has scored nine No. 1. albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart — the most of any country singer — with seven of them debuting at No. 1.

Check out the full list of Billboard Music Awards nominees below.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! at The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong UNITED

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

