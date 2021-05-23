Billboard Music Awards '21: Nick Jonas Hosts, Priyanka to Present

Nick Jonas is all set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which takes place on 23 May, despite a recent rib injury. Nick is a coach on The Voice, and confirmed in an episode that the injury was a result of a motorcycle accident. In an appearance on the late night show Late Night With Seth Meyers, Nick revealed that the motorcycle incident occurred while shooting for his new NBC show, reportedly titled Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra will also join the BBMAs as a presenter this year. The BBMAs made the announcement through their official Twitter handle, "@priyankachopra is presenting at the #BBMAs !! this sunday at 8ET/5PT on NBC Party popper."

Talking about the injury, Nick said to PEOPLE, "I'm feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end."

Nick added that this year, the award show has a 'unique set and design' and some surprises are in store. "I mean obviously things will be a little bit different this year with all the precautions being taken by the BBMAs but I think just adds an extra layer of something special, something to remember, and we're going to bring some great performances," he said.

Nick is currently in Los Angeles and Priyanka is in London where she has been shooting for her various upcoming projects. Priyanka will be seen alongside Sam Heughan in Text For You, and is also shooting for Anthony and Joe Russo's show Citadel.

Outside his role as a host, Nick will also be closing the show with the Jonas Brothers. The brothers will also perform their latest single Leave Before You Love Me. The wildly popular K-pop group BTS will perform their single Butter which released on 21 May. Artists Weeknd, P!nk, Alicia Keys, and Doja Cat & SZA are also part of the performers' list.

