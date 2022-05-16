Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!

The Billboard Music Awards honors artists across genres whose music has received the most fanfare over the past year.

Held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show gave out trophies to the musicians who've achieved success via album and song sales and streams, radio play, touring, and social engagement.

Leading this year's nominations was The Weeknd, a finalist in a whopping 17 categories thanks to the staying power of his Dawn FM album and singles, which followed 2020's After Hours. Following the release of her Planet Her album, Doja Cat held the most nominations for a female act this year as a finalist in 14 categories. The most-nominated duo/group of the 2022 BBMAs was BTS, who've topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice over the past year with "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." Additionally, Mary J. Blige was honored with the coveted Billboard Icon Award to celebrate her decades-long success as a musician.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Doja Cat

Here's the list of winners:

TOP ARTIST:

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP NEW ARTIST:

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

TOP MALE ARTIST:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

TOP FEMALE ARTIST:

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

TOP DUO/GROUP:

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST:

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST:

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST:

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST:

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST:

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 ARTIST:

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL (EXCLU. U.S.) ARTIST:

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

TOP TOUR:

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

TOP R&B ARTIST:

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

TOP R&B MALE ARTIST:

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd

TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST:

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

TOP R&B TOUR:

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

TOP RAP ARTIST:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

TOP RAP MALE ARTIST:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST:

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

TOP RAP TOUR:

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST:

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

TOP COUNTRY TOUR:

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

TOP ROCK ARTIST:

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

TOP ROCK TOUR:

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

TOP LATIN ARTIST:

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST:

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST:

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

TOP LATIN TOUR:

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST:

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST:

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM:

Adele - 30

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR

TOP SOUNDTRACK:

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

TOP R&B ALBUM:

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Givēon - When It's All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker - Still Over It

The Weeknd - Dawn FM

TOP RAP ALBUM:

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo - A Gangsta's Pain

Rod Wave - SoulFly

The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love

Ye - Donda

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM:

Florida Georgia Line - Life Rolls On

Lee Brice - Hey World

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album

TOP ROCK ALBUM:

AJR - OK Orchestra

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer - Sob Rock

twenty one pilots - Scaled and Icy

TOP LATIN ALBUM:

Eslabon Armado - Corta Venas

J Balvin - Jose

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Karol G - KG0516

Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

C418 - Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs - Caprisongs

Illenium - Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson - Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM:

Carrie Underwood - My Savior

CeCe Winans - Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven

Ye - Donda

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM:

CeCe Winans - Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom - move your heart.

Ye - Donda

TOP HOT 100 SONG:

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP STREAMING SONG:

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP SELLING SONG:

BTS - "Butter"

BTS - "Permission to Dance"

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

TOP RADIO SONG:

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP COLLABORATION:

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - "Peaches"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 SONG:

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 (EXCLU. U.S.) SONG:

BTS - "Butter"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP VIRAL SONG:

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Gayle - "abcdefu"

Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

Masked Wolf - "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

TOP R&B SONG:

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right"

Givēon - "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - "Peaches"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"

TOP RAP SONG:

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat - "Knife Talk"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

Masked Wolf - "Astronaut In the Ocean"

Polo G - "Rapstar"

TOP COUNTRY SONG:

Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

TOP ROCK SONG:

Coldplay X BTS - "My Universe"

Elle King & Miranda Lambert - "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"

Måneskin - "Beggin'"

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole - "Meet Me at Our Spot"

TOP LATIN SONG:

Aventura x Bad Bunny - "Volví"

Bad Bunny - "Yonaguni"

Farruko - "Pepas"

Kali Uchis - "telepatía"

Rauw Alejandro - "Todo De Ti"

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG:

Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"

Farruko - "Pepas"

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - "You"

Tiësto - "The Business"

Travis Scott & HVME - "Goosebumps"

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG:

Anne Wilson - "My Jesus"

Ye - "Hurricane"

Ye - "Moon"

Ye - "Off The Grid"

Ye - "Praise God"

TOP GOSPEL SONG:

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - "Jireh"

Ye - "Hurricane"

Ye - "Moon"

Ye - "Off the Grid"

Ye - "Praise God"

ICON AWARD:

Mary J. Blige

CHANGEMAKER AWARD: