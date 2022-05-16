Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
The Billboard Music Awards honors artists across genres whose music has received the most fanfare over the past year.
Held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show gave out trophies to the musicians who've achieved success via album and song sales and streams, radio play, touring, and social engagement.
Leading this year's nominations was The Weeknd, a finalist in a whopping 17 categories thanks to the staying power of his Dawn FM album and singles, which followed 2020's After Hours. Following the release of her Planet Her album, Doja Cat held the most nominations for a female act this year as a finalist in 14 categories. The most-nominated duo/group of the 2022 BBMAs was BTS, who've topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice over the past year with "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." Additionally, Mary J. Blige was honored with the coveted Billboard Icon Award to celebrate her decades-long success as a musician.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Doja Cat
Here's the list of winners:
TOP ARTIST:
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
TOP NEW ARTIST:
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
TOP MALE ARTIST:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
TOP FEMALE ARTIST:
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
TOP DUO/GROUP:
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST:
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
TOP HOT 100 ARTIST:
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST:
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP SONG SALES ARTIST:
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST:
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 ARTIST:
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL (EXCLU. U.S.) ARTIST:
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP TOUR:
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
TOP R&B ARTIST:
Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
TOP R&B MALE ARTIST:
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd
TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST:
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
TOP R&B TOUR:
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
TOP RAP ARTIST:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
TOP RAP MALE ARTIST:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST:
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
TOP RAP TOUR:
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
TOP COUNTRY ARTIST:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST:
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
TOP COUNTRY TOUR:
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
TOP ROCK ARTIST:
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
TOP ROCK TOUR:
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
TOP LATIN ARTIST:
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST:
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST:
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP:
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
TOP LATIN TOUR:
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST:
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye
TOP GOSPEL ARTIST:
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM:
Adele - 30
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR
TOP SOUNDTRACK:
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!
TOP R&B ALBUM:
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Givēon - When It's All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker - Still Over It
The Weeknd - Dawn FM
TOP RAP ALBUM:
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo - A Gangsta's Pain
Rod Wave - SoulFly
The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love
Ye - Donda
TOP COUNTRY ALBUM:
Florida Georgia Line - Life Rolls On
Lee Brice - Hey World
Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album
TOP ROCK ALBUM:
AJR - OK Orchestra
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer - Sob Rock
twenty one pilots - Scaled and Icy
TOP LATIN ALBUM:
Eslabon Armado - Corta Venas
J Balvin - Jose
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Karol G - KG0516
Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:
C418 - Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs - Caprisongs
Illenium - Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson - Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM:
Carrie Underwood - My Savior
CeCe Winans - Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven
Ye - Donda
TOP GOSPEL ALBUM:
CeCe Winans - Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom - move your heart.
Ye - Donda
TOP HOT 100 SONG:
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"
TOP STREAMING SONG:
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"
Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"
TOP SELLING SONG:
BTS - "Butter"
BTS - "Permission to Dance"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"
TOP RADIO SONG:
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"
TOP COLLABORATION:
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - "Peaches"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"
TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 SONG:
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"
TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 (EXCLU. U.S.) SONG:
BTS - "Butter"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"
TOP VIRAL SONG:
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Gayle - "abcdefu"
Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"
Masked Wolf - "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"
TOP R&B SONG:
Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right"
Givēon - "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - "Peaches"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
TOP RAP SONG:
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat - "Knife Talk"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
Masked Wolf - "Astronaut In the Ocean"
Polo G - "Rapstar"
TOP COUNTRY SONG:
Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"
Luke Combs - "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"
TOP ROCK SONG:
Coldplay X BTS - "My Universe"
Elle King & Miranda Lambert - "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"
Måneskin - "Beggin'"
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole - "Meet Me at Our Spot"
TOP LATIN SONG:
Aventura x Bad Bunny - "Volví"
Bad Bunny - "Yonaguni"
Farruko - "Pepas"
Kali Uchis - "telepatía"
Rauw Alejandro - "Todo De Ti"
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG:
Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"
Farruko - "Pepas"
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - "You"
Tiësto - "The Business"
Travis Scott & HVME - "Goosebumps"
TOP CHRISTIAN SONG:
Anne Wilson - "My Jesus"
Ye - "Hurricane"
Ye - "Moon"
Ye - "Off The Grid"
Ye - "Praise God"
TOP GOSPEL SONG:
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - "Jireh"
Ye - "Hurricane"
Ye - "Moon"
Ye - "Off the Grid"
Ye - "Praise God"
ICON AWARD:
Mary J. Blige
CHANGEMAKER AWARD:
Mari Copeny