Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!

Jack Irvin
·8 min read

The Billboard Music Awards honors artists across genres whose music has received the most fanfare over the past year.

Held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show gave out trophies to the musicians who've achieved success via album and song sales and streams, radio play, touring, and social engagement.

RELATED: Billboard Music Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Night

Leading this year's nominations was The Weeknd, a finalist in a whopping 17 categories thanks to the staying power of his Dawn FM album and singles, which followed 2020's After Hours. Following the release of her Planet Her album, Doja Cat held the most nominations for a female act this year as a finalist in 14 categories. The most-nominated duo/group of the 2022 BBMAs was BTS, who've topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice over the past year with "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." Additionally, Mary J. Blige was honored with the coveted Billboard Icon Award to celebrate her decades-long success as a musician.

Check out PEOPLE's full BBMAs coverage to get the latest news on country music's big night.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Doja Cat

Here's the list of winners:

TOP ARTIST:

  • Doja Cat

  • Drake

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Taylor Swift

  • The Weeknd

TOP NEW ARTIST:

  • Givēon

  • Masked Wolf

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Pooh Shiesty

  • The Kid LAROI

TOP MALE ARTIST:

  • Drake

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Justin Bieber

  • Lil Nas X

  • The Weeknd

TOP FEMALE ARTIST:

  • Adele

  • Doja Cat

  • Dua Lipa

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Taylor Swift

TOP DUO/GROUP:

  • BTS

  • Glass Animals

  • Imagine Dragons

  • Migos

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST:

  • Adele

  • Drake

  • Juice WRLD

  • Morgan Wallen

  • Taylor Swift

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST:

  • Doja Cat

  • Drake

  • Justin Bieber

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • The Weeknd

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST:

  • Doja Cat

  • Drake

  • Lil Nas X

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • The Weeknd

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST:

  • Adele

  • BTS

  • Dua Lipa

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Walker Hayes

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST:

  • Doja Cat

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Justin Bieber

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • The Weeknd

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 ARTIST:

  • Doja Cat

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Justin Bieber

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • The Weeknd

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL (EXCLU. U.S.) ARTIST:

  • BTS

  • Dua Lipa

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • The Weeknd

TOP TOUR:

  • Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

  • Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

  • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

TOP R&B ARTIST:

  • Doja Cat

  • Givēon

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

  • Summer Walker

  • The Weeknd

TOP R&B MALE ARTIST:

  • Givēon

  • Khalid

  • The Weeknd

TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST:

  • Doja Cat

  • Summer Walker

  • SZA

TOP R&B TOUR:

  • Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

  • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

  • Usher (The Vegas Residency)

TOP RAP ARTIST:

  • Drake

  • Juice WRLD

  • Lil Baby

  • Moneybagg Yo

  • Polo G

TOP RAP MALE ARTIST:

  • Drake

  • Juice WRLD

  • Polo G

TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST:

  • Cardi B

  • Latto

  • Megan Thee Stallion

TOP RAP TOUR:

  • J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

  • Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

  • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST:

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Luke Combs

  • Morgan Wallen

  • Taylor Swift

  • Walker Hayes

TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST:

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Luke Combs

  • Morgan Wallen

TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST:

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Miranda Lambert

  • Taylor Swift

TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP:

  • Dan + Shay

  • Florida Georgia Line

  • Zac Brown Band

TOP COUNTRY TOUR:

  • Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

  • Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

  • Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

TOP ROCK ARTIST:

  • Glass Animals

  • Imagine Dragons

  • Machine Gun Kelly

  • Måneskin

  • twenty one pilots

TOP ROCK TOUR:

  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

  • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

TOP LATIN ARTIST:

  • Bad Bunny

  • Farruko

  • Kali Uchis

  • Karol G

  • Rauw Alejandro

TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST:

  • Bad Bunny

  • Farruko

  • Rauw Alejandro

TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST:

  • Kali Uchis

  • Karol G

  • Rosalía

TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP:

  • Calibre 50

  • Eslabon Armado

  • Grupo Firme

TOP LATIN TOUR:

  • Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

  • Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

  • Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST:

  • Calvin Harris

  • David Guetta

  • Lady Gaga

  • Marshmello

  • Tiësto

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST:

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Elevation Worship

  • for King & Country

  • Lauren Daigle

  • Ye

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST:

  • CeCe Winans

  • Elevation Worship

  • Kirk Franklin

  • Maverick City Music

  • Ye

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM:

  • Adele - 30

  • Doja Cat - Planet Her

  • Drake - Certified Lover Boy

  • Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

  • Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR

TOP SOUNDTRACK:

  • Arcane League of Legends

  • Encanto

  • In The Heights

  • Sing 2

  • tick, tick…BOOM!

TOP R&B ALBUM:

  • Doja Cat - Planet Her

  • Givēon - When It's All Said and Done…Take Time

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - An Evening With Silk Sonic

  • Summer Walker - Still Over It

  • The Weeknd - Dawn FM

TOP RAP ALBUM:

  • Drake - Certified Lover Boy

  • Moneybagg Yo - A Gangsta's Pain

  • Rod Wave - SoulFly

  • The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love

  • Ye - Donda

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM:

  • Florida Georgia Line - Life Rolls On

  • Lee Brice - Hey World

  • Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version)

  • Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

  • Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album

TOP ROCK ALBUM:

  • AJR - OK Orchestra

  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

  • Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1

  • John Mayer - Sob Rock

  • twenty one pilots - Scaled and Icy

TOP LATIN ALBUM:

  • Eslabon Armado - Corta Venas

  • J Balvin - Jose

  • Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

  • Karol G - KG0516

  • Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

  • C418 - Minecraft – Volume Alpha

  • FKA twigs - Caprisongs

  • Illenium - Fallen Embers

  • Porter Robinson - Nurture

  • Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM:

  • Carrie Underwood - My Savior

  • CeCe Winans - Believe for It

  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement

  • Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven

  • Ye - Donda

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM:

  • CeCe Winans - Believe for It

  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement

  • Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

  • Maverick City Music & Upperroom - move your heart.

  • Ye - Donda

TOP HOT 100 SONG:

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

  • Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

  • Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP STREAMING SONG:

  • Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

  • Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

  • Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP SELLING SONG:

  • BTS - "Butter"

  • BTS - "Permission to Dance"

  • Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

  • Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

  • Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

TOP RADIO SONG:

  • Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

  • Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

  • Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP COLLABORATION:

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - "Peaches"

  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 SONG:

  • Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

  • Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

  • Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 (EXCLU. U.S.) SONG:

  • BTS - "Butter"

  • Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

  • Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

TOP VIRAL SONG:

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

  • Gayle - "abcdefu"

  • Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

  • Masked Wolf - "Astronaut In The Ocean"

  • Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

TOP R&B SONG:

  • Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right"

  • Givēon - "Heartbreak Anniversary"

  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - "Peaches"

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"

  • WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"

TOP RAP SONG:

  • Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat - "Knife Talk"

  • Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

  • Masked Wolf - "Astronaut In the Ocean"

  • Polo G - "Rapstar"

TOP COUNTRY SONG:

  • Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"

  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

  • Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

  • Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

TOP ROCK SONG:

  • Coldplay X BTS - "My Universe"

  • Elle King & Miranda Lambert - "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

  • Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"

  • Måneskin - "Beggin'"

  • The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole - "Meet Me at Our Spot"

TOP LATIN SONG:

  • Aventura x Bad Bunny - "Volví"

  • Bad Bunny - "Yonaguni"

  • Farruko - "Pepas"

  • Kali Uchis - "telepatía"

  • Rauw Alejandro - "Todo De Ti"

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG:

  • Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"

  • Farruko - "Pepas"

  • Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - "You"

  • Tiësto - "The Business"

  • Travis Scott & HVME - "Goosebumps"

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG:

  • Anne Wilson - "My Jesus"

  • Ye - "Hurricane"

  • Ye - "Moon"

  • Ye - "Off The Grid"

  • Ye - "Praise God"

TOP GOSPEL SONG:

  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - "Jireh"

  • Ye - "Hurricane"

  • Ye - "Moon"

  • Ye - "Off the Grid"

  • Ye - "Praise God"

ICON AWARD:

  • Mary J. Blige

CHANGEMAKER AWARD:

  • Mari Copeny

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 35 Fun and Creative Summer Date Ideas to Enjoy With Your Partner

    Keep the romance alive with these creative, fun, and inexpensive warm weather dates.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Leafs overly dependent on emotion to exorcise playoff demons

    The next two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs are so high risk, high reward that the team still appears to be playing off the emotion and circumstances around them, leading to a shocking first period performance in Game 5 and an inspired comeback when pucks started bouncing their way.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.