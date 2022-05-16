Billboard Music Awards 2022: Complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards named Drake top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for "Certified Lover Boy."

The rapper extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence, receiving the Icon Award. The singer, known as the queen of hip-hop soul, was presented the award by Janet Jackson and escorted on stage by Sean "Diddy" Combs – who emceed the show, which was broadcast live Sunday from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

"I've been on this journey for a long time, one that didn't always look the way you see me now," she told the crowd. "One that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain, but God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions in my music."

Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022.

Morgan Wallen, who was caught on camera in 2021 using a racial slur, won the top country artist award.

"I want to say, 'Thank God.' And thank my fans. I got the best damn fans," said Wallen, who thanked Billboard for inviting him. He did not mention last year's incident, which once found the disgraced singer rebuked by the music industry.

Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, known as Ye, took home the most awards with six during a non-televised ceremony. Rodrigo was awarded best new artist.

Ye made his mark in the faith-based categories: The rapper won top Christian artist for the first time, but claimed top gospel artist and gospel song for the third year in a row. He also received top gospel album for the second time.

The Kid Laroi became a first-time winner, taking home five wins for his song "Stay" with Justin Bieber, whose Billboard Music Awards win count rose to 26.

Doja Cat came away with four awards. She won top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year, along with top R&B album and female artist.

Taylor Swift – who has the second most-ever award show wins with 29 – won four awards. Bad Bunny received two wins while R&B duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won their first-ever award for top R&B song for "Leave the Door Open."

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring.

The winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “Sour”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: Karol G “KG0516”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S) Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

