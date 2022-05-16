Billboard Music Awards 2022: Complete winners list

Staff and wire reports
·4 min read

The Billboard Music Awards named Drake top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for "Certified Lover Boy."

The rapper extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence, receiving the Icon Award. The singer, known as the queen of hip-hop soul, was presented the award by Janet Jackson and escorted on stage by Sean "Diddy" Combs – who emceed the show, which was broadcast live Sunday from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

"I've been on this journey for a long time, one that didn't always look the way you see me now," she told the crowd. "One that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain, but God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions in my music."

Brutally honest rankings: Every Billboard Music Awards performance, including MGK, Travis Scott

Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022.
Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022.

Morgan Wallen, who was caught on camera in 2021 using a racial slur, won the top country artist award.

"I want to say, 'Thank God.' And thank my fans. I got the best damn fans," said Wallen, who thanked Billboard for inviting him. He did not mention last year's incident, which once found the disgraced singer rebuked by the music industry.

Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, known as Ye, took home the most awards with six during a non-televised ceremony. Rodrigo was awarded best new artist.

Ye made his mark in the faith-based categories: The rapper won top Christian artist for the first time, but claimed top gospel artist and gospel song for the third year in a row. He also received top gospel album for the second time.

The Kid Laroi became a first-time winner, taking home five wins for his song "Stay" with Justin Bieber, whose Billboard Music Awards win count rose to 26.

Doja Cat came away with four awards. She won top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year, along with top R&B album and female artist.

Taylor Swift – who has the second most-ever award show wins with 29 – won four awards. Bad Bunny received two wins while R&B duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won their first-ever award for top R&B song for "Leave the Door Open."

Red carpet surprise: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner step out at Billboard Music Awards with daughter Stormi

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring.

The winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “Sour”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: Karol G “KG0516”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S) Song: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Contributing: Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press, and Kim Willis, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billboard Music Awards 2022: Full winners list

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Salimah Mussani makes collaboration the heart of her coaching plan for Golf Canada

    Golf may be an individual sport, but Salimah Mussani believes that collaboration will take Canada's golfers to the next level. Mussani was named the head coach of Golf Canada's women's team last Friday and the Burlington, Ont. native has already set to work conferring with players and alumni alike. It's all part of Golf Canada's stated goal of having a total of 30 golfers on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour within the next decade. "How we actually get them there is by making sure they have that suppor

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    Johnny Gaudreau scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 7 on Sunday in Calgary, to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. More to come.

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Blue Jays play long ball to snap skid, beat Rays 5-1

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.