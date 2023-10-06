Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Album of the Year Goes to Karol G, Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma Lead Winners List

Karol G won album of the year for her blockbuster “Mañana Será Bonito,” Bad Bunny took home the honor of artist of the year and Peso Pluma was crowned debut artist of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Florida on Thursday night.

Along with artist of the year, Karol was honored with the Spirit of Hope award for her philanthropic work, namley her Con Cora foundation that aims to support and enable women through scholarships (granting an education for imprisoned women and young mothers) along with arts and educational initiatives.

More from Variety

Bad Bunny delivered a hits-filled performance and won the biggest prize of the evening, artist of the year. He has been a reucrring nominee in the catgeory since 2018 and since 2020, he has won every year.

Elsewhere, Peso Pluma walked scored nine of the 21 awards he was nominated for, making him the top winner of the evening. His and Eslabon Armado’s “Ella Baila Sola” was named Hot Latin song of the year and streaming song of the year.

The awards show also brought out pioneers of their genres like Ivy Queen, who was honored with the Billboard Icon Award, while cumbia artists Los Ángeles Azules received the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award. Pepe Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Olga Tañón and more also made an appearance, along with Yandel, Myke Towers, Feid and numerous others.

See the complete winners list below.

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New

Peso Pluma

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Artista Crossover del Año/ Crossover Artist of the Year

Marshmello

Global 200 Artista Latino del Año/ Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año/Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Story continues

Hot Latin Song Canción del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Hot Latin Song Colaboración Vocal del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Masculino/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Femenina/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo /Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Grupo Frontera

Hot Latin Songs Sello Discográfico del Año/Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay/Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay/Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Canción del Año, Streaming/Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Top Latin Album del Año/Top Latin Album of the Year:

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Masculino/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Femenina/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group”

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/ Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas

Artista Latin Pop del Año, Solista/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Shakira

Artista Latin Pop del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Maná

Canción Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Latin Pop Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Álbum Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Latin Pop Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista/Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Canción Tropical del Año/Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Tropical Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Peso Pluma

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Fuerza Regida

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año/Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Regional Mexican Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año/Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Regional Mexican Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Del

Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, solista/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Wisin & Yandel

Canción Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Álbum Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Latin Rhythm Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

Peso Pluma

Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:

Prajin Music Publishing, BMI

Corporación Editora del Año/ Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Sony Music Publishing

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

Edgar Barrera

Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística/ Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:

Los Ángeles Azules

Premio Billboard ĺcono / Billboard Icon Award

Ivy Queen

Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza/ Billboard Spirit of Hope Award

Karol G

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.