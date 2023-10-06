Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Album of the Year Goes to Karol G, Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma Lead Winners List
Karol G won album of the year for her blockbuster “Mañana Será Bonito,” Bad Bunny took home the honor of artist of the year and Peso Pluma was crowned debut artist of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Florida on Thursday night.
Along with artist of the year, Karol was honored with the Spirit of Hope award for her philanthropic work, namley her Con Cora foundation that aims to support and enable women through scholarships (granting an education for imprisoned women and young mothers) along with arts and educational initiatives.
More from Variety
Bad Bunny Takes Victory Lap Performing Medley of Hits and New Singles at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny Shares New Single, Giving Fans 'Un Preview' of 'What Is Coming Next Year'
Peso Pluma Cancels Tijuana Concert After Receiving Death Threats
Bad Bunny delivered a hits-filled performance and won the biggest prize of the evening, artist of the year. He has been a reucrring nominee in the catgeory since 2018 and since 2020, he has won every year.
Elsewhere, Peso Pluma walked scored nine of the 21 awards he was nominated for, making him the top winner of the evening. His and Eslabon Armado’s “Ella Baila Sola” was named Hot Latin song of the year and streaming song of the year.
The awards show also brought out pioneers of their genres like Ivy Queen, who was honored with the Billboard Icon Award, while cumbia artists Los Ángeles Azules received the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award. Pepe Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Olga Tañón and more also made an appearance, along with Yandel, Myke Towers, Feid and numerous others.
See the complete winners list below.
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New
Peso Pluma
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artista Crossover del Año/ Crossover Artist of the Year
Marshmello
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año/ Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año/Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Hot Latin Song Canción del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Hot Latin Song Colaboración Vocal del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Masculino/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Femenina/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo /Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Grupo Frontera
Hot Latin Songs Sello Discográfico del Año/Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay/Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay/Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Canción del Año, Streaming/Streaming Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Top Latin Album del Año/Top Latin Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Masculino/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Femenina/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group”
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/ Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Artista Latin Pop del Año, Solista/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Shakira
Artista Latin Pop del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Canción Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Latin Pop Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Álbum Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
Latin Pop Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista/Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Canción Tropical del Año/Tropical Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Tropical Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Peso Pluma
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Fuerza Regida
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año/Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Regional Mexican Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año/Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
Regional Mexican Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Del
Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, solista/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Wisin & Yandel
Canción Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Álbum Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Latin Rhythm Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
Peso Pluma
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:
Prajin Music Publishing, BMI
Corporación Editora del Año/ Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony Music Publishing
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
Edgar Barrera
Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística/ Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Los Ángeles Azules
Premio Billboard ĺcono / Billboard Icon Award
Ivy Queen
Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza/ Billboard Spirit of Hope Award
Karol G
Best of Variety
Awards Season Calendar (2023-2024): Key Dates and Voting Schedule for Upcoming Oscars, Grammys and Other Ceremonies
50 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2023: From Barbie to Ahsoka
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.