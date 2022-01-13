Billboard confirms Coachella 2022 headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye

Get ready to "Live While You're Young." Harry Styles is reportedly set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Billie Eilish, Ye and Swedish House Mafia, according to Billboard.

The two-weekend festival will return April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio for the first time in three years.

The festival was initially postponed from April to October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A few months later, it was rescheduled for April 2021 until it was pushed again to 2022.

Eilish performed at the festival in 2019. Although she was 40 minutes late for her performance on the outdoor stage due to technical issues during the first weekend, she delivered an explosive set. She fared better the second weekend and fans couldn't resist bouncing around to the deep bass lines. Her not-so-secret crush, Justin Bieber, was in the audience, and rapper Vince Staples made a guest appearance.

Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California.

Ye, or the artist formerly known as Kanye West, first performed at Coachella in 2006 and later headlined in 2011. In 2019, he did a two-hour "Sunday Service" performance in a gospel-show format with guest appearances by Kid Cudi, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign and DMX.

West changed his name to Ye last October. Ye, an abbreviation of his first name, is the rapper's longstanding nickname that he used as early as 2012 in his hit single "Clique" featuring Jay-Z and Big Sean ("Yeah, I'm talking Ye"). Ye also has a religious significance to him. West titled his eighth studio album "Ye," which was released in 2018.

Ye packed the Mercedes-Benz stadium last summer for two bizarre listening parties featuring an unfinished version of his 10th studio album “Donda." And then he never left the building (at least for several weeks as he continued to tweak and twist songs while living in a makeshift bedroom in the stadium locker rooms). He did a third event in his hometown of Chicago at Soldier Field, where he was joined by Marilyn Manson, DaBaby and estranged wife Kim Kardashian (in a wedding dress, no less). "Donda" was released in August.

This will be the first time Styles performs at the festival, but the former One Direction member was spotted in Palm Springs in 2020 while filming "Don't Worry Darling" at the the iconic Kaufmann House in the Little Tuscany neighborhood and the Canyon View Estates condominium community.

Harry Styles performs onstage at Harry Styles "Harryween" Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021 in New York City.

The singer lives up to his last name and isn't afraid to paint his fingernails, don a feather boa or put on a variety of outfits ranging from dapper to gender-bending. Styles launched his beauty brand "Pleasing" of skin and nail products last fall.

Swedish House Mafia was announced by Goldenvoice last October. The electronic dance music group was founded in 2008 and performed a farewell tour in 2012 that included an appearance at Coachella on the main stage. Following the breakup, member Steve Angello performed at the festival in 2017.

According to 2020 article by Billboard, the EDM explosion of the 2010s cooled off significantly but the genre and its subgenres still remain strong.

The 2020 lineup included headliners Rage Against the Machine, rapper Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. The event's co-founder Paul Tollett told the Los Angeles Times that Frank Ocean, who was announced as the Sunday headliner that same year, will return in 2023.

A petition was started last November calling for Scott to be removed from the festival after 10 people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston where he was performing on Nov. 5. Eight people died on the day of the event. The ninth, a 22-year-old college student, died Nov. 10 in a hospital. The 10th — and youngest — Ezra Blount, 9, died Nov. 14 in a hospital in a medically-induced coma.

An official lineup, which is traditionally released during the first week of January, has yet to appear. On Tuesday, Goldenvoice posted a bizarre video on their social media accounts titled "Coachella Confessions," featuring attendees with concealed identifies sharing their festival experiences. The video received several responses from irritated followers demanding the lineup.

