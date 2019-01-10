Bill in Washington House challenges NCAA ban on athlete endorsements

There’s an extremely slim chance NCAA athletes in Washington could accept endorsements. But it at least exists. (Getty)

Could athletes at schools like Washington and Washington State soon be able to accept endorsement money despite the NCAA’s current rules? It’s not likely. But the chance is at least better than zero thanks to a bill that was pre-filed last week in the Washington House of representatives.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Drew Stokesbary (R) would make the NCAA’s rule banning athletes from accepting endorsement money a violation of the state’s consumer protection laws. The bill would allow athletes to make cash from endorsements at market value. So, for example, a Washington State football player could be protected by Washington law to be paid a “market rate” to do a commercial for a Pullman-area car dealership.

But it’s also not that simple. In a scenario laid out by the Spokesman-Review, the NCAA could then deem the athlete ineligible. The state could then react to that ineligibility ruling by contending the athlete is protected by state law.

The state could begin a consumer protection claim. But would the University of Washington or Washington State University jeopardize a trip to the Rose Bowl or Gonzaga a trip to March Madness while the claim is litigated? “I think that’s a legitimate point to make,” Stokesbary said. He doesn’t see much chance that his bill, as is, will pass the Legislature and become law this year. Instead, he wants to start the conversation around the issue of paying college athletes, with the possibility of rewriting it in the months ahead.

School compliance departments are generally very proactive when it comes to potential NCAA violations. Especially violations of an egregious nature like accepting an endorsement would be. It’s highly, highly unlikely that Washington or Washington State would want to go down the rabbit hole of the state government challenging NCAA rules regarding amateurism. And that’s if the bill becomes law. Which, as Stokesbary notes, probably won’t happen.

But hey, at least the movement to get college athletes fairly compensated is slowly gaining steam. Allowing athletes to get endorsement money is a common sense rule change. It just may take a while for it to happen.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

