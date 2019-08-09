Bill Walton throws terrible first pitch, may have delayed start of Padres game

There might be a pretty good explanation as to why the San Diego Padres were four minutes late starting Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Bill Walton Show came to town.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and current NCAA analyst was on hand to perform several duties before the Padres 9-3 victory. Some of those duties were planned and scheduled well advance, such as his ceremonial first pitch.

Others were... well, let's just say Walton kinda made those up as he went along.

Because really, who can say no to Bill Walton?

Dreadful first pitch

Clearly, no one wanted to say no at Petco Park. Hence the reason Walton was allowed a redo after throwing one of the worst first pitches in the history of mankind.

OK, so it wasn’t 50 Cent bad or Baba Booey bad. It was just Bill Walton being Bill Walton.

Fortunately, the second attempt was much better. Walton fired a strike that time, which saved us from having to watch him lobby for a third attempt.

Impromptu meeting

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton was the talk of Petco Park Thursday. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Any time saved on the first pitch was likely tacked on times two when Walton decided to join the pregame exchange of lineup cards.

It was there that Walton reportedly held court with the umpires and managers for three full minutes before the action was moved along and players took the field.

Tonight‘s game will not start on time, almost entirely due to the fact that after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch, Bill Walton joined in the exchange of lineup cards — and proceeded to talk for three full minutes without interruption. It was an awesome sight. pic.twitter.com/dvzIcOYcFE — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 9, 2019

The tweet might have been tongue-in-cheek, but what was originally scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. locally in San Diego did not begin until 7:14.

So before there were rain delays, lightning delays and even insects in MLB. Now maybe we can add Bill Walton delays to that list.

First pitch, 7:14 p.m.

So that's a four-minute Bill Walton delay.

But worth it.#padres — Bernie "Doc El Cajon" Wilson (@berniewilson) August 9, 2019

With first pitch at 7:14 p.m., that tells me we had a four-minute Bill Walton delay at Petco Park. #math #Rockies — Shaun O'Neill (@oapostrophesd) August 9, 2019

Forever a Deadhead

It turns out the main reason Walton was in attendance was to perform along with the "Grateful Dead" tribute band "Electric Waste Band" during a pregame concert.

Things are getting groovy down at Petco Park. 🎶 NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton performing with Electric Waste Band, a Grateful Dead tribute band. pic.twitter.com/60fzDtF2hn — KalynMcMackin (@KalynMcMackin) August 8, 2019

For a man who feels at home everywhere, Bill Walton never looked more at home during that video.

As for the delay, it wasn’t really noticed anyway. Even if it was Walton’s fault, most agreed it was well worth it.

