Bill Turnbull: Former BBC Breakfast presenter dies aged 66

Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast for 15 years, and later moved to radio station Classic FM

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66, his representatives have confirmed.

Turnbull hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years, in both London and later Salford, and also fronted Songs of Praise and game show Think Tank.

His family said: "Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people's homes".

In 2018, he announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

After leaving the BBC in 2016, he joined Classic FM, and continued presenting shows on the network until recently.

His family added: "Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August."

They said he received his diagnosis in 2017, and praised his "outstanding medical care" from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

Turnbull pictured in 2010 with BBC Breakfast co-hosts (L-R) Sian Williams, Susanna Reid and Charlie Stayt

"He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease," they said.

"Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him," they said, adding he was a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and "an ever-aspiring beekeeper".

Turnbull was a favourite with viewers on BBC Breakfast thanks to his gentle presenting style, which was well suited to early morning broadcasting.

During his time on BBC Breakfast, he presented alongside Sian Williams, Susanna Reid, Kate Silverton, Natasha Kaplinsky and Louise Minchin.

His former colleagues Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, who were presenting Thursday's show, paid an emotional tribute just after the news was announced.

Bill Turnbull discussed living with cancer in a 2019 Channel 4 documentary Staying Alive

Munchetty said: "As a team we are in shock this morning. He cared so much about this programme and the audience. I did my first ever shift with him on Breakfast."

"His energy was amazing. He came into this programme and threw everything at it. He was funny; he was a brilliant journalist. He loved this programme and he loved serving you, the audience," she said, adding there will be a special programme on the show tomorrow where "Bill Turnbull will be remembered".

Stayt added that Turnbull "didn't take himself too seriously".

On his last BBC Breakfast show, Turnbull talked about some of the moments he remembered most.

"I remember nearly getting into a fight with a ventriloquist's dummy named Bob," he said.

"Seriously it nearly came to blows, although that was more me than him."

He added: "And there was a moment where I actually wore a sweater made from dog hair with a bow on the front. It was alright but it was very, very warm and I just couldn't get the stuff off me for weeks afterwards."

Minchin described him as "a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy", adding "most of all he was great fun".

Sending my love and thoughts to the family of my wonderful friend Bill Turnbull. He was a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy, passionate about @BBCBreakfast and a fabulously supportive and kind team-player. Most of all he was great fun, I love how he made me laugh. Xx pic.twitter.com/5rC8drv8om — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) September 1, 2022

"Goodbye, Billy," added Williams, calling him "the kindest, most generous of presenters" and "a wonderful friend for 30 years".

"And a man devoted to his family. All thoughts and love with them. You will be so, so missed - thank you for the laughter and friendship xx."

ITV's Good Morning Britain's Reid tweeted: "Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much."

Another former Breakfast colleague, Channel 4 presenter Steph McGovern posted she was "absolutely gutted", calling Turnbull "a fantastic broadcaster and a brilliant friend", adding: "I learnt so much from him. And we had some cracking arguments about how you should pronounce words like 'poor' We all loved him."

Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker said it had been "an honour" to replace Turnbull on the Breakfast sofa. "Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie called Turnbull "a much-loved and respected broadcaster and journalist - not just by viewers but by all those lucky enough to have worked with him".

"He always struck the right tone, no matter what the story. Warm, wise, professional and caring, he will be much missed by us all," he said.

'Razor-sharp intellect'

BBC Radio 4's Today programme presenter Nick Robinson described Turnbull as "a very, very dear friend and an extraordinary broadcaster."

"There was a warmth to his broadcasting which people who watch Breakfast television every day knew," he said. "But perhaps what they forgot was what a bloody good journalist he was. This was a man who'd been a correspondent in Washington, who travelled 30 countries. He'd been in Moscow, he'd covered wars, he'd reported on the troubles in Northern Ireland."

He added: "And that combination of a razor-sharp intellect, wit, humour and humanity, came out every day when he was on Breakfast. It came out every day when he was a reporter on this programme. And listeners to Classic FM will have heard him present beautifully as well his love of music."

Robinson also recalled how Turnbull and his wife [Sarah] had met on the Today programme.

Inspiring men to test for cancer

Prior to working on the programme, Turnbull worked as a reporter on BBC Radio 4's Today, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC News 24, as the news channel was then known.

He appeared as a contestant on an early series of Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in sixth place with his partner Karen Hardy.

In recent years, Turnbull guest presented episodes of The One Show and reunited with Reid for several editions of ITV's Good Morning Britain.

After his cancer diagnosis was made public, he fronted a documentary for Channel 4 called Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive, in which he explored the use of cannabis oil for medicinal purposes.

In November 2017, Turnbull took part in a celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off - which was in aid of a charity, Stand Up to Cancer. He found out about his prostate cancer during filming.

He said inspiring men to get tested for the illness by publicly revealing his own diagnosis was the "one useful thing" he had done in his life, admitting he was "cross with myself" for the pride he had felt at not visiting a GP in four years.

