Bill Treacher, EastEnders Legend, Has Died Aged 92

Bill Treacher pictured in 1993 (Photo: Neil Munns via PA Wire/PA Images)

Bill Treacher pictured in 1993 (Photo: Neil Munns via PA Wire/PA Images)

EastEnders veteran Bill Treacher has died at the age of 92.

Bill was best known for his portrayal of Arthur Fowler in the BBC soap, appearing in its very first episode back in 1985.

He eventually left the soap in 1996 after over a decade in the iconic role, when his character was killed off.

A statement from his family released on Tuesday afternoon said: “The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022.

“He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie.

“Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed.

“The family respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Bill with co-stars Wendy Richard and Susan Tully in the early years of EastEnders (Photo: PA via PA Wire/PA Images)

Bill with co-stars Wendy Richard and Susan Tully in the early years of EastEnders (Photo: PA via PA Wire/PA Images)

An EastEnders representative said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher.

“As one of our original cast members, Bill created a much-loved character in Arthur Fowler and, alongside Wendy Richard, they created an iconic family in the Fowlers who still remain at the heart of the show.

“Bill left EastEnders in 1996, so it is a true testament to both he and the character that he created in Arthur that he is still thought of so fondly.

“Bill will always be remembered for his charm, sense of humour – with a smile that lit up the room – and more importantly as a family man who was devoted to his wife and children.

“Bill will forever be held in great affection by everyone at EastEnders and all those that loved watching him. Rest in peace Bill and thank you for the memories.”

It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher. Bill & his character, Arthur Fowler, will forever be held in great affection by everyone at EastEnders. Rest in peace, Bill.

Please visit our Facebook page for further statements: https://t.co/7f2GeonDjrpic.twitter.com/M8OFokRYSL — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) November 8, 2022

After saying goodbye to Albert Square for good, Bill had roles in The Bill and Casualty, and films such as The Musketeer, Tale Of The Mummy, and George And The Dragon.

He was married to the Australian star Katherine Kessey, with whom he shared two children, Jamie and Sophie.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.