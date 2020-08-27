‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Review: A Delightful Celebration of Stupidity That Could Save the World

It doesn’t take a rock star to realize that Bill and Ted are not the heroes we need now — but these musically inclined time-hopping doofuses who inspired a futuristic utopia in a pair of cult hits 30 years ago weren’t the heroes we needed then, either. “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” a cheerful new entry that follows the wide-eyed and empty-headed buddies into middle age, understands that well.

The delight of this long-gestating follow-up involves the ironic disconnect at the core of the franchise. Such blinkered stupidity couldn’t possibly save the universe, but there’s a fundamental joy to pretending otherwise. Resurrecting the fantasy of the earlier entries, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” doesn’t devolve into a pure nostalgia play. It’s just another “Bill & Ted” movie — kooky, surreal, and completely adherent to its own playbook. And that’s why, more or less, it works. Even when this fun mess of a movie lacks focus, rushing through cheeky celebrity cameos and half-baked gags, it does so with conviction. .

Dude! Decades after our boys first assembled everyone from Napoleon to Lincoln for help passing history class, then outwitted Death himself to win a totally epic Battle of the Bands, they’ve become … kind of lame. Once known as the totally tubular rock duo Wyld Stallyns, whose single “Those Who Rock” was supposed to unite the world, Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) have basically aged into the dad-bod versions of the adventurers they once were, with the tales of their previous exploits dwindling to mere quixotic recollections that hardly anyone believes.

“Face the Music” doesn’t pretend those earlier sagas never happened; instead, it wastes no time passing the baton. The movie’s narrators are the pair’s teenage daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), who seem as baffled and awestruck by the world as their dads — if a touch skeptical about their past exploits. They’re not alone, either. “Face the Music” finds Bill and Ted aging into cluelessness while the world moves on without them. In therapy with their medieval wives (Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes, opposite a hilariously befuddled Jillian Bell as the therapist), the men seem incapable of expressing individual affection for their frustrated spouses — they’ve spent so long looking at the world through the same dazed eyes that they never figured out how to look out through their own. Of course, when you’ve been musing about how we’re all dust in the wind, it can get a bit tricky to think for yourself.

Whatever, man. Bill and Ted have some baggage, but the universe has demands of its own. Reality has been unwinding, dropping historical figures in random timelines, as concern comes from a distant era that Bill and Ted might not write that special song to save humanity from obliteration. Enter Kelly (an ever-zany Kristen Schaal) who ports into modern times and takes the guys off to a cheap green-screen future where they learn the stakes at hand: In 78 minutes — hey, almost exactly the running time left in the movie — the duo will either write that song and save the world, or everything goes kaput. Those 78 minutes also make for quite the wry wink at the audience from a movie attuned to its limitations. The absurdity of “Bill and Ted” would never overstay its welcome.

It doesn’t take long before Bill and Ted start speeding through timelines in a phone booth, and their kids aren’t far behind. While the musicians stumble through a whole range of future mistakes, it’s Billie and Thea who engage in classic “Bill and Ted” historical revisionism, grabbing Jimmy Hendrix and Beethoven from their respective eras to help assemble the ultimate awesome band. Bill and Ted, meanwhile, enter into a hilarious Dickensian plight that finds them confronting their future selves and the many mistakes they’re poised to make. The fate of the universe is at stake, again, but this time it’s personal. With loaded cheesy disguises sure to fuel a thousand memes, the characters age many times over and make it clear that no amount of stone-faced “John Wick” sequels could ruin Reeves’ investment in the goofiness that put him on the map.

Screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have been living with these characters since the Reagan era, and slide so naturally into their cadences that it’s almost as if they froze time. But the real victory belongs to Reeves and Winter (the latter making a triumphant return to acting after pivoting to documentary years ago), whose chemistry is both poignant and a punchline in every scene. The actors relax into these archetypes as if they never stopped playing them. (Their air-guitar pantomimes still slay, and when a startled Winter whispers to Reeves “Dude … the future” in one scene, that’s it, that’s the whole joke, and you had better believe it lands.) \