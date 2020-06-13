‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Moves Up A Week In August After ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Jumps To October

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Now here’s a movie that isn’t moving completely off the schedule after Warner Bros. exploded the release calendar today with its Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 release date change moves. United Artists Releasing is going a week earlier with Orion’s threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, now on Aug. 14 — the date Wonder Woman 1984 previously occupied.

The Keanu Reeves-Alex Winter reteam last was set to open on Aug. 21. Dean Parisot directs off a script from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music, which dropped a trailer this week, will open against STX’s Gerard Butler action movie Greenland which moved on to Aug. 14 today as well after Wonder Woman 1984 moved to Oct. 2.

