‘Bill & Ted’ Co-Writer Claps Back at Complaint ‘Face the Music’ Will Be Too ‘Woke’

Ed Solomon, the co-screenwriter of the upcoming “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” pushed back at a Twitter user who complained that the new sequel reuniting Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will be a “woke piece of trash.”

Solomon responded to the anonymous Twitter troll and asked seriously what led him to believe the film would be too “woke,” and the user said the addition of “two girls” to the cast is just fulfilling an agenda.

“I know you feel that. There’s no agenda – and we made them girls WAY before it was socially a thing,” Solomon replied. “But you’ll believe what you need to believe. I get it. Your facts are way off, though. They’re supporting characters.”

Solomon is referring to the addition of Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s daughters in “Face the Music.” Though Solomon later had a sarcastic response as to how the film got stuck in a woke agenda.

“The worst part of having to fulfill the agenda was changing the original title “Bill and Ted Club Baby Seals,” Solomon said. “Maybe it’s good in the long run, though, cuz it did totally give the whole plot away.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is the reunion of Reeves and Winter as the lovable, time-traveling lunkheads as first seen in the teen comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” from 1989. The new film reconnects with the heroes years later as they’ve still yet to fulfill their destiny to change the world with the power of their rock and roll music. In order to set the world right and bring harmony to the universe, they and their daughters go back in time again to meet up with a new batch of historical figures, as well as a few music legends.

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) is directing the film that also stars Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell, Kirsten Schaal, Beck Bennett and “Barry” breakout actor Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain. And William Sadler, who played Death in the 1991 sequel “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” will also reprise his role. Solomon wrote the screenplay with Chris Matheson.

We haven’t seen a trailer for “Face the Music” yet, but United Artists Releasing still plans to release the movie on Aug. 21, 2020.

