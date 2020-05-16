Bill & Ted 3 writer Ed Solomon hits back at claim sequel will be too "woke"

Photo credit: Orion Pictures

Screenwriter Ed Solomon has blasted claims that this year's Bill & Ted Face the Music will be too "woke".

The third entry in Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's iconic 'dude' franchise features a now middle-aged Bill and Ted in a race against time to create a song that will abort the apocalypse — and they have 78 minutes to do so.

However, one particular Twitter user doesn't seem too pleased about the inclusion of Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as the protagonists' daughters.

"We all know Bill and Ted Face The Music will be a woke piece of trash," they aimed at Solomon just yesterday (May 15).

He responded first by asking: "Serious question: what, in your opinion, would make the film seem 'woke' to you?", before the person in question wrote back: "You made them girls to fulfil an agenda [sic]."

Keen to correct these concerns, Solomon (known for his work on Men in Black) noted: "I know you feel that. There's no agenda — and we made them girls WAY before it was socially a thing. But you'll believe what you need to believe. I get it. Your facts are way off, though. They're supporting characters."

I know you feel that. there's no agenda - and we made them girls WAY before it was socially a thing. but you'll believe what you need to believe. I get it. your facts are way off, though. they're supporting characters. — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 15, 2020

As well as Reeves, Winter, Weaving and Lundy-Paine, William Sadler is also part of this most excellent cast — returning as Death.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled to hit cinemas this August, but dates may change due to the coronavirus pandemic.



