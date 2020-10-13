Bill Shorten Says Gladys Berejiklian Was 'Punching Below Her Weight' With 'Average Guy' Daryl Maguire

Alicia Vrajlal
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian during a press conference at NSW Parliament House after giving evidence at the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption on October 12, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. 

We’ve all had a lapse of judgment in our dating lives, and former Labor leader Bill Shorten said what we were all thinking when commenting on Gladys Berejiklian’s freshly exposed relationship with an allegedly corrupt MP.

During a Tuesday interview on the ‘Today’ show, Shorten said: “She’s a smart lady who I think has been punching below her weight with perhaps a much more average guy. I have sympathy for Gladys at the human level.”

“Bill, you have summed it up perfectly. Everyone in Australia wanted to say it,” responded a giggling ‘Today’ host Karl Stefanovic

More reactions have been served up on social media:

Continue reading on HuffPost