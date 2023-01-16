Bill Self remembers last year’s KU victory at K-State ... but not his first in Manhattan

Bill Self certainly remembers last year’s edition of the Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

“It was a great game for us. It meant something to me personally. It was a nice win,” Self, Kansas’ 20th-year men’s basketball coach said Monday at a news conference held in advance of Tuesday’s Big 12 battle between No. 2-ranked KU (16-1, 5-0) and No. 13 Kansas State (15-2, 4-1). Tipoff is 6 p.m. with a live telecast on ESPN.

On Jan. 22, 2022, the Jayhawks erased a 17-point deficit in the second half and defeated the Wildcats 78-75 at Bramlage, a building in which KU is 14-5 during the Self era. The victory, which came one day after the death of Self’s dad, Bill Self Sr., marked the biggest overall deficit overcome by KU in a road victory in program history.

A month later, the Jayhawks clobbered the Wildcats, 102-83, at Allen Fieldhouse, sweeping the season series during KU’s national title 2021-22 season.

Overall, KU has won seven in a row and 15 of 16 versus K-State. Self’s KU teams are 38-6 overall versus the Wildcats.

The last trip a vivid memory, Self was asked Monday if he recalled his first trip to Bramlage as KU coach.

“Was that when they threw the live chicken down on the floor? I can’t remember if that was the first or second time we played there,” Self said, smiling.

There have been games in the past — mainly during the Ted Owens/Jack Hartman eras — in which K-State fans brought live chickens to the game to toss on the court during KU player introductions. There have been no such incidents the past many years.

“The first game? No, I don’t remember. I think Jim was coaching there,” Self stated, referring to Jim Wooldridge.

Indeed, Wooldridge was the coach on Jan. 28, 2004, when KU tripped K-State 78-70 at Bramlage. Self’s Jayhawks won the first four games in Manhattan, with K-State handing Self his first defeat in Manhattan (84-75) in 2008. Since Wooldridge, K-State has been led by Bob Huggins, Frank Martin, Bruce Weber and now Jerome Tang.

Story continues

Current KU redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson has experienced six wins, no defeats versus the Wildcats. He’s played in four of those games, sitting out two his redshirt season.

“The fans, … I think they are there even before we get there. As soon as we walk in (for warmups about 90 minutes before the game) they start with all the boos and chants,” Wilson said “It’s a great atmosphere. This probably will be the best one I’ve seen yet just because of how great the season is going. I’m looking forward to it.”

KU faced a hostile atmosphere on Dec. 10 at Missouri. The Jayhawks won 95-67.

“I think Mizzou was a great way to prepare for that,” Wilson said. “I think Mizzou’s gym probably was a little bit louder. I think Mizzou has more of a hatred for us as far as K-State and Mizzou go. It was great prep for us. We’re used to a lot of noise, a lot of crowds anyway. Any of the boos, chants is something we’ve heard before.”

Wilson said if KU’s newcomers don’t know much about the atmosphere in the rivalry, “Coach will make sure they do by tomorrow. I’ve personally never lost to them. It’s something I always carried myself, pride of never losing to certain schools that we don’t personally get along with the best.”

Informed of Wilson’s theory that the MU game may have helped KU prepare for a wild environment at K-State, Self said: “I think there are some similarities from an environment standpoint for sure. Missouri was ready for us when we went there. K-State will obviously be ready for us when we go there.”

The Jayhawks, who have won seven in a row vs. Kansas State, last lost 74-67 on Feb. 5, 2019 in Manhattan.

“I think they are a lot more talented,” Self said of K-State’s first team under former longtime Baylor assistant Tang. “I think that their offensive firepower is doubled (from last year). They lost Pack (Nijel to Miami). They replaced him with some guys that can really score. (Markquis) Nowell (17.1 ppg, 8.5 apg) is having a player of the year type year. (Keyontae) Johnson (18.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg) is having an unbelievable year. They also recruited unbelievably well.”

Wilson smiled when asked if he’s watched new and improved K-State a lot on TV this season.

“I haven’t seen too much just because I don’t really click K-State when I see it. I’ll watch more today and tomorrow for sure before the game,” Wilson said. “I definitely respect them. They have a great team. They have had some great wins at home and on the road. We’ll have to be ready for them.”

Self said: “Nobody has had two better wins in our league than K-State (at Texas and at Baylor). They are capable of playing at a high level against anybody in the country, which they have already shown they can do it. They will be playing with a lot of momentum in the stands tomorrow. It should be a really fun atmosphere”