Bill Self on this year’s Kansas Jayhawks: ‘Our newcomers are good. They are just young’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·4 min read
Gary Bedore, KC Star
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bill Self
    Bill Self
    American basketball player and coach

Kansas’ men’s basketball players have been allowed to practice up to eight hours a week with Jayhawks coaches, in accordance with NCAA rules, since the June 7 start of summer school on KU’s campus.

KU coach Bill Self has been able to form some first impressions the past two weeks, ones shared in a Q&A session with golfers at the Otto Schnellbacher Classic on Monday afternoon at Shawnee Country Club.

“I’m excited. We have a good team coming back after losing five of our top seven and really, six of our top eight (players),” said Self, entering his 20th season with the Jayhawks.

“I like our guys. Our newcomers are good. They are just young. With Jalen (Wilson, fourth-year junior forward) coming back, we feel good. Jalen could mess around and have an All-American type year,” Self added of the 6-foot-8, 225-pound Denton, Texas native.

“If he can shoot 38% (from three) instead of 26% he could be an All-American, folks. We’ve been on sort of a roll having our best player having a real good senior year — Frank (Mason), Devonté (Graham), of course Och (Agbaji) this past year,” Self noted.

Self was asked specifically about freshmen scholarship players Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh.

“I really think the two big guys, Ernest and Zuby, aren’t ready, but we’ve had a lot of big guys that were not ready when they first got here but by the end of their freshman year they were pretty darn good,” Self said. “These guys both have a chance to be that. One is 6-10 (Udeh) and the other a legitimate 6-8 (Ejiofor).

“Both have bounce. Both have decent hands. Both can run. Both are very competitive. If they realize what their role would be this year,” Self added primarily referring to rebounding and playing defense, “they could both be really good players as freshmen. I don’t predict them starting but I think they could be in the mix for a lot of playing time.”

Udeh is a 6-10, 235-pound graduate of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com; Ejiofor a 6-8, 220-pound graduate of Garland (Texas) High, who is ranked No. 44 nationally by Rivals.com.

“MJ and Gradey … they are good. They are good,” Self repeated. Dick, Gatorade’s national player of the year, is 6-7, 195 pounds out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He enters college ranked No. 27 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com. Rice is 6-5, 200 from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, originally from Durham, North Carolina, ranked No. 28 in the class by Rivals.com.

“That’s like us recruiting (Wayne) Selden and (Kelly) Oubre or somebody like that. They are legitimate good players that both have a chance to play all they want right off the bat if they continue to work hard,” Self said.

Self was asked by a golfer Monday about newcomer Kevin McCullar, 6-6, 210 out of San Antonio. He redshirted one year and played three for the Red Raiders.

“My personal opinion after coaching against him (is) he can play 1 through 4 and guard 1 through 5. He is not a point guard, but has point guard skills,” Self said. “He is not a great shooter but has gotten better. We won’t replace Och from a production standpoint but he allows us to replace C.B. (Christian Braun) from a production standpoint. That will be huge for us. He’s tough, well coached, knows how to guard. I think he’ll be a huge addition.”

Finally, Self was asked Monday about Cam Martin, a 6-9, 230-pound senior forward out of Missouri Southern who redshirted at KU last season.

“Cam is a good player. He is a legitimate 6-8 1/2. He can shoot it. He has pretty good bounce. His athleticism has improved a ton,” Self said. “The question I have with him is can he actually defend and protect the rim? That’s not something he’s ever done. He’s been a scorer. He’ll definitely play a ton for us. He’s really good. For him to become really, really good he will have to take steps on that end. He has game. He has good skills (but) it’s nice to have a big guy down there when you screw up he can take over for you defensively. He’s not one of those guys. He will have to get where he rebounds better, defends his position better to be terrific.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El