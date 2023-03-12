Bill Self discharged from hospital, expecting to rejoin KU basketball this week

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday and has returned to his home in Lawrence, KU Athletics announced in a release.

Self, according to the release, “is looking forward to rejoining the team this week.”

“KU Coach Bill Self was discharged from The University of Kansas Health System today in good condition. He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns,” read a statement from the University of Kansas Health System. “Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

“Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Self also commented in the release.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received,” the 20th-year KU coach said. “I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”

The Jayhawks were led by Norm Roberts while Self was away from the team at the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks defeated West Virginia in the quarterfinals and Iowa State in the semifinals before falling to Texas in Saturday’s championship game.

This is a developing story and will be updated.