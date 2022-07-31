Bill Russell, 11-Time NBA Champion and First Black Head Coach in U.S. Pro Sports, Dies at 88

Bill Russell, a Boston Celtics legend who won 11 championships over his career and served as the first Black head coach of any U.S. professional sports team, died Sunday. He was 88 years old.

Russell’s death was confirmed through his official social media accounts, sharing that the NBA legend died peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.

“We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle,” reads the statement shared on Russell’s account. “That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

