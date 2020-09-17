Bill to reduce MP/minister salaries passed in Lok Sabha: A look at how much these cuts will help

Two bills to reduce the salaries and allowances of MPs and ministers for one year have been introduced in Parliament. This is being done to help supplement the financial resources necessary to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. These bills replace the Ordinances which have been in force since April this year.

The bill reducing the salary of the MPs was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In this article, we discuss the changes the bills are bringing in, how salaries of legislators are determined in India and other democracies, and how the determination of MP salaries compare with other public officials in the country.

What are these amendments doing

The salaries of MPs will be reduced by 30 percent from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 70,000 for one year. The sumptuary allowance of ministers will be reduced by 30 percent for the same duration. This allowance is given to ministers to entertain visitors and is set at different levels for different ministers.

In addition, through rules notified under the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, certain allowances of MPs were also reduced in April 2020. These are constituency allowance and office expenses allowance.

These reductions will apply for one year effective from April 2020.

How much will the salary cuts help

The proposed reduction to the salaries and allowances of MPs and ministers amounts to savings of around Rs 54 crore. This is less than 0.001 percent of Rs 20 lakh crore which is the amount of the special economic package announced by the Centre, in light of COVID-19.

During the discussion on the bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, MPs supported the reduction of salaries and the bill was passed. This now needs to be passed in Rajya Sabha.

Parliament's approval to revise the salaries of legislators brings up some questions on how they should be determined.

How salaries of legislators are determined in India and elsewhere

In India, Article 106 of the Constitution empowers MPs to determine their salaries through legislation. Until two years ago, MPs periodically passed laws to revise their salaries which raised the issue of conflict of interest.

This was changed in 2018 when Parliament amended the salaries of MPs law through the Finance Act. The Finance Act, 2018 provided that the salary, daily allowance, and pension of MPs will be increased every five years, on the basis of the cost inflation index provided under the Income Tax Act, 1961. This change ensured regular revisions and decreased the conflict of interest of MPs setting their own salaries.

Various democracies have taken different approaches to decide the salaries of legislators. Countries such as Australia and the UK appoint an independent authority. Other countries, like France, peg it to the salary scale of senior civil servants, while Canada indexes the salaries to inflation.

The United States decides the salaries of legislators through a law but its Constitution specifies that the revision will be effective only after the next election to the House of Representatives.

