New bill would prevent commercial evictions, but provide no rent relief

A new bill introduced by Alberta's United Conservative government proposes a ban on commercial evictions but provides no financial relief for business owners beyond rent deferral to the end of August.

Bill 23, the Commercial Tenancies Protection Act, protects businesses affected by COVID-19-related closures from facing eviction, rent increases and late fees due to missed rent until Aug. 31, if their landlords have refused to sign up for the federal Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program even if they are eligible.

The Alberta bill does not provide rent relief to affected businesses. Instead, the government is presuming property owners and tenants can work out a repayment plan.

The decision to provide a discount on rent remains with the landlord, meaning they can still demand the full amount owing from March 17 to Aug. 31.

Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir acknowledged the legislation rests on the expectation that landlords and tenants will work together to survive the pandemic.

"We're confident that Alberta businesses, landlords and tenants, are going to do just that — come up with a payment plan that works for each individual situation," Fir said in a news conference.

"We're not being prescriptive, dictating what the terms and conditions of that rent payment plan have to look like."

However, Bill 23 doesn't protect businesses dealing with a reluctant or recalcitrant landlord.

A tenant who is unable to reach a repayment agreement with their landlord by Aug. 31 faces eviction. The only remedy for a business is to go to court.

The bill also doesn't reverse evictions that occurred prior to Tuesday, the proposed legislation's start date.

Fir says only a small number of cases will result in evictions.

"Landlords and tenants have the same goal. To make it through this [pandemic] successfully," she said.

The federal rent assistance program provided forgivable loans to commercial landlords as long as they reduce their tenants' rent by 75 per cent for April, May and June.

But some landlords have refused to take part in the program, leaving their tenants on the hook for their entire rent.

Fir defended the decision not to provide rent relief by pointing to other federal and provincial measures to help small businesses.