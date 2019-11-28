Bill Peters apologizes for racist remarks in letter to Flames GM Brad Treliving

In a letter penned to Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving, head coach Bill Peters has apologized for racist comments directed toward former NHLer Akim Aliu during Peters’s time behind the Rockford IceHogs’ bench.

The still-technically-employed coach, who is reportedly no longer with the team, confesses to the allegations made by his former player in the letter below.

A statement from Bill Peters, in the form of a letter to CGY GM Brad Treliving:: pic.twitter.com/YouP6ZABrm — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 28, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Peters states that the racial slur was “made in a moment of frustration and does not reflect” his morals or values. He continues to repeat that it was an isolated incident and accepts the responsibility.

He finishes the letter understanding the thorough process that the Flames and NHL are going through to investigate the situation and produce a satisfying result. Peters did not mention the allegation of physical abuse made by former Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Michal Jordan.

While technically still the head coach, it doesn’t look like Peters will be behind the Flames’ bench any time soon. He has reportedly left the organization while the investigation is ongoing and the legalities of his employment are getting figured out.

Peters has been involved in coaching at a major level since 1996.

After the game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, GM Treliving came out to speak to the media.

Story continues

Treliving meeting with media post-game, RE: Peters' letter. There is no change, as the investigation continues: pic.twitter.com/15oMEVN4gt — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) November 28, 2019

The Flames general manager acknowledged Peters’ apologetic statement, but preached patience as the investigation will take some time.

“It’s involving serious subject matter, and I just want to make sure we’re doing a thorough job in looking under every stone, rock, and doing everything that needs to be done,” Treliving said.

He continued to state that he doesn’t want to put a timeline on the investigation, but to just trust that they are doing everything they can to do it the correct way.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports