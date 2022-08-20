Bill Paxton’s Family Settles Wrongful Death, Negligence and Battery Lawsuit Against Hospital

Andi Ortiz
·2 min read
Getty Images

Bill Paxton’s family has settled their wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the actor with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, after the actor died from a stroke following an “aortic aneurysm” during a valve replacement in 2017.

The documents settling the case were filed on Friday, according to reports, but did not reveal the exact terms of the settlement. The original lawsuit leveled allegations of wrongful death, negligence, hospital negligence and battery, among other counts, and sought unspecified damages.

Details of the settlement have not been made public.

The suit alleged that the hospital was negligent in treating the “Aliens” actor prior to his death, after he consulted Cedars-Sinai professionals about his cardiac conditions, including bicuspid aortic valve and aortic aneurysm. According to the suit, Paxton was counseled to undergo heart surgery, but the hospital “misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery and care that would be provided and/or failed to adequately explain the proposed treatment or procedure and/or failed to disclose that Defendant Ali Khoynnezhad, M.D. [sp], was going to use a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience and which was, based on information and belief, beyond the scope of his privileges.”

It went on to say that Khoynezhad wasn’t in the operating room when Paxton began suffering complications and didn’t arrange for continuous care and coverage before leaving the operating room. Paxton died on Feb. 25, 2017, at age 61.

“Due to Defendants’ acts and omissions, Decedent William Paxton suffered multiple complications, including but not limited to, excessive bleeding, cardiogenic shock, right ventricle dysfunction, ventricular tachycardia, right ventricular ischemia and a compromised right coronary artery,” the complaint added.

“State and federal privacy laws prevent us from commenting about patient care without written authorization. But we can share the following: Nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients,” a spokeswoman for Cedars-Sinai told TheWrap in a statement at the time. “These remain our top priorities. One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient’s medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care.”

