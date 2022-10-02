Bill Nye Demands ‘Conservative Lawmakers’ Stop ‘Cherry-Picking’ Hurricane Data to Pacify Their Base (Video)

Bill Nye the Science Guy has three little words for Republicans on a certain “conservative network” and “an infamous, notorious host,” who have been picking and choosing which climate change and hurricane data to share with their audience: “Cut it out!”

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta,” Nye wagged an angry finger at Republicans who, he said, feed misleading information to the denialist fraction of their base.

“When people ask me, what can we do about climate change, there’s all sorts of things we can do,” Nye told Acosta. “We can address this. We can have better building codes. We can bury our power lines. We can have better infrastructure, more resilient escape routes. We can have trains in place, but we can have these things ready. But if we don’t acknowledge there’s a problem, we’re not going to get it done.”

“The End Is Nye” host then cut right to the chase. I just want to ask conservative lawmakers to cut it out! I understand that you want to get re-elected. I understand that you have this primary system which motivates you to get these hardcore conservative voters engaged. But, look, you’ve just– just cut it out!”

He went on to direct his ire at what was undoubtedly Fox News and Tucker Carlson, saying a “competitive network, conservative network” and “an infamous, notorious host” showed a graph the night before that was “cherry-picking the hurricane data, saying it had to make landfall in the Atlantic seaboard. It had to have, it had to come ashore, and it had to have a certain strength,” Nye said. “This data, it’s not an out-and-out lie, but it is absolutely misleading.”

Nye, again, went all-in. “I just ask everybody on the other side to cut it out!” he shouted. “We’ve got hundreds of thousands of people suffering tremendously. Now, come on, let’s get to work. This is the United States! Come on. Let’s be world leaders, for crying out loud!”

As of Saturday evening, at least 32 people are confirmed dead from Hurricane Ian, including 28 from Florida and four from North Carolina, and more than 1.000 having been rescued along Florida’s southwestern coast. It is now a post-tropical cyclone heading northward, through South Carolina and across central North Carolina heading toward Virginia. Over 1 million Floridians remain without power.

