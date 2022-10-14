Bill Nighy: ‘I'm interested in what's called Englishness... a certain reserve’

Ed Cumming
·14 min read
Bill Nighy: 'I'm not good at working. I love loafing around' - Boo George

Bill Nighy sits down, dressed in a full Crystal Palace kit and running a hand over his recently shaven head. ‘Let’s talk about my sexy life,’ he says loudly, furiously chewing gum, before snapping his fingers and summoning a pint of lager.

Not really. Other actors change their look or their approach. They have phases. Bill Nighy has been playing Bill Nighy to glorious effect for nearly 50 years. He is not about to stop now. He glides into a café he has chosen – he likes choosing cafés – around the corner from his home in Pimlico. He offers a couple of fingers to shake, the others clenched by his Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition he has suffered from since his 20s, before politely suggesting we move to his preferred table. He has many preferred tables.

He is tall and angular, his grey hair swept neatly back. In a development that will not surprise keen Nighy observers, he is wearing a suit. Today it is a beautifully tailored charcoal number over a navy shirt made of wool that looks so soft you want to stroke it. His eyes sit behind thick-rimmed glasses. There is a copy of the London Review of Books under his arm. Nighy has always dressed older than his years, so at 72 he looks just as he always has: like a cool older dude.

Even if you didn’t know who he was, and the ripple of attention from other customers as he arrives suggests they do know who he is, you would understand that he was someone interesting, the guy in the corner of the jazz club with some wonderful stories that may or may not be true.

From an acting point of view it’s enjoyable to try and express quite a lot with not very much, says Nighy - Boo George

He is a bit tired, he explains. He has just flown in from the Toronto International Film Festival. Before that he was at Telluride, in Colorado. He finds it difficult to sleep on planes; difficult to sleep in general. ‘I’m not famous for it,’ he says, in that deep, measured voice of his.

Luckily he is famous for plenty of other things. Famous for his breakthrough BBC miniseries, The Men’s Room, in 1991. Famous for a handful of brilliant plays, like Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia and Joe Penhall’s Blue/Orange. Famous for avoiding Shakespeare because he ‘can’t act in those trousers’. Extremely famous for his performance as the ageing rock star Billy Mack in 2003’s Love Actually, a role that changed his career. Famous, and well paid, for his turn in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean films as Davy Jones, a villain whose face is squid. Famous for his love of Crystal Palace.

The exhausting recent schedule has been in the service of his new film, Living, which might be the best he has ever made. It is an adaptation of Kurosawa’s 1952 film Ikiru, itself a version of Tolstoy’s novella about a dying judge, The Death of Ivan Ilyich.

The script is by the Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, and the lead part was written with Nighy in mind. It came about after a dinner he had with Ishiguro and his wife Lorna MacDougall, and the producer Stephen Woolley and his wife and business partner Elizabeth Karlsen. Ishiguro and MacDougall suggested Nighy would be perfect for a remake of Ikiru. Woolley persuaded the author to write it.

‘What is my life like?’ Nighy says, acknowledging the good fortune of having one of the great novelists of his generation craft a part for him. ‘You feel you must have been pretty good in a previous life. It was wonderful that Mr Ishiguro – I’m encouraged to call him “Ish” but I can’t bring myself to – wanted to write it with me in mind. I was very moved by it, because it was the first job I did after Covid. It was great to be back at work, surrounded by people.’

When 'Ish' met Bill

For his part, Ishiguro says writing with Nighy in mind ‘made things much easier’, and that even the character’s name, Williams, was derived from the actor’s own.

‘I have admired Bill Nighy hugely for many years, and found it frustrating that he was most often to be found in brilliant supporting roles, but rarely as the central figure in a film,’ he says. ‘He is one of those rare actors who can arouse deep affection in a viewer without resorting to sentimentality or manipulation. Prior to Living, I’d become convinced he was one of today’s genuinely great screen actors, who’d curiously achieved in this country the status of national treasure without ever having a major starring role worthy of his giant talent.

Nighy in Living opposite Aimee Lou Wood - Lionsgate

‘In Living I think Bill gives not only one of the greatest screen performances of recent years, but a kind of great performance that is uniquely his own,’ he adds. ‘It’s one of those massive performances that seems to come from something deeper than superb technique.’

Living is set in 1953, in London. Nighy plays Mr Williams, a buttoned-up civil servant who has never recovered from the death of his wife 20 years ago. He lives in the suburbs with his grown-up son and daughter-in-law. Every day he takes the train to work, where he presides over an office of dull men in suits and a secretary, Margaret (Aimee Lou Wood). Early on in the film Mr Williams receives a cancer diagnosis. Re-evaluating his life, he forms a friendship with the much younger Margaret that helps to change his outlook. His remaining months acquire fresh purpose. He resolves to use his position to build a playground for children in a bombed-out edge of London.

As a somewhat raffish, cultured man in the autumn of his life, Mr Williams is not new terrain for Nighy. The central dynamic echoes his performance opposite Kelly Macdonald in The Girl in the Café, Richard Curtis and David Yates’s Emmy-winning 2005 TV film. As Mr Williams lets his hair down, there are even bits of Billy Mack. But Living is a subtler, more moving film, its effects lent elegance by sumptuous 1950s sets and costumes.

The script is as lean as you would hope from such a lapidary novelist and Nighy gives Mr Williams a worldly kind of dignity. To judge by the glowing notices, his performance could yet prompt one of those late-career nominations gluts, like the one Richard E Grant had with Can You Ever Forgive Me?. At the time of writing, Nighy is 20-1 to win the best-actor Oscar.

'I’m not going to get mobbed in the street. I have a degree of notoriety, which is just about right,' says Nighy - Boo George

In a crucial central scene, Mr Williams tells Margaret that all he wanted to be was a gentleman. You can imagine Nighy saying it himself.

‘I’m interested in what’s called Englishness, particularly of that period, which is a certain restraint and reserve,’ he says.

‘Modest behaviour. It’s usually spoken of in a slightly negative way, in terms of suppression. But also it’s kind of admirable. From an acting point of view it’s enjoyable to try and express quite a lot with not very much.’ As to whether he has succeeded, he’ll have to take our word for it. Nighy, who never watches his own work, has not seen Living.

'A degree of notoriety'

Like Mr Williams, Nighy grew up in the suburbs – in Caterham, Surrey, with an older brother and sister. His father, Alfred, managed a garage; his mother, Catherine, was a psychiatric nurse. In recreating a world so close to his childhood, did he find himself cast back?

‘I did, yeah,’ he says. ‘I was poor. I would have been one of those kids [for whom the playground in the film is intended]. It’s odd when you get to an age that black-and-white footage involves you. I wasn’t doing my dad as Mr Williams. But my dad was a very decent man, and reserved in the way people were in those days. He was a principled man.’

Acting has only ever been part of the Nighy equation, an occasional distraction from the serious business of living well. As much as any of his roles, Nighy is famous for being Bill Nighy, gentleman at large. Ask anyone who spends time in central London and they will have seen Bill out and about.

When the Queen died, it was suggested she had been seen in real life more than anyone else, but Nighy must be close.

When I polled Twitter for sightings, I received more than 800 replies. Bill drinking coffee at Lina Stores in Soho, Bill walking in and out of The Wolseley, Bill wandering the V&A, Bill having a frozen yogurt from a shop called Snog, Bill wandering the Royal Academy, Bill browsing books in Hatchards, Bill sitting at the bar of the Royal Opera House, Bill sitting at the bar of the Stafford hotel, Bill flirting with a barmaid, Bill browsing cravats in Liberty, Bill drinking coffee in Hampstead with Nicole Farhi, Bill ambling down Piccadilly with Anna Wintour (more on the Vogue editor later). The man is never at home.

In these tales, the same words crop up again and again. Dapper. Immaculate. Sharp. Unfailingly, the people who have seen him recall a well-cut figure, all silk scarves, trench coats and tightly furled umbrellas. Any reported interactions are charming. Bill will have a chat. Bill will stop for a photo. Bill will wave back. A certain dream of London, a place where perfectly dressed gentlemen stroll about eating, reading and looking at art, seems possible when Nighy is around. This level of scrutiny would make other people uneasy, but Nighy long ago came to terms with the idea that a few selfies was an acceptable price for his freedom.

‘The thing is I don’t own a car and have no interest in owning one,’ he says. ‘It’s an odd thing being an actor, you 
forget [that you are recognised]. But I love cafés as much as I love anything. It’s pretty much my reward for everything. So if I can’t wander about and go to cafés, then it’s all a bit…’ He trails off.

‘I’m not going to get mobbed in the street. I have a degree of notoriety, which is just about right. People are friendly, but it’s not a frenzy. I manage pretty well.’

The making of a star

He didn’t come straight to acting. The original plan was to be a writer. When he was 16, he moved to Paris to try to emulate his heroes Hemingway and Fitzgerald. He didn’t write anything, but he assumed some of the lifestyle. At one point, he recalls, he was offered money for sex with old women. ‘There were photographers on the Trocadéro,’ he says, ‘and they’d come up to you with big wads of cash.’ He didn’t take up the opportunity. Eventually, he returned to study at Guildford School of Acting – not Guildhall, although he enjoyed the occasional confusion – before starting his professional career at the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

Nighy with Kelly Macdonald in the award-winning TV film The Girl in the Café (2005) - Joss Barratt
Nighy with Kelly Macdonald in the award-winning TV film The Girl in the Café (2005) - Joss Barratt

He doesn’t read the papers or watch the news. We speak a few days after the Queen has died. He says his thoughts are with her family. He wore one of the then Prince Charles’s suits once, ‘midnight blue, a serious piece of tailoring’. You get the sense that whatever he is talking about, he would almost always rather be discussing clothes. He has previously railed against the trend for what he calls ‘bogus sportswear’, although he has admitted to wearing trainers for exercise, which he took up only in middle age.

‘I do think [fashion] has been a bit downhill since 1947. If you took people off the street in 1947, they’d all look kind of OK. It wouldn’t matter what shape you were. I don’t know if that’s true today.’

He reads avidly. He recently read all of Joan Didion, whom he adores. But the most animated he becomes is when he talks about the science-fiction writers William Gibson and Neal Stephenson, both of whom he admires.

‘[Gibson] is witty, dry, hip, imaginative,’ he says, a sequence of adjectives that might be applied to Nighy. ‘There’s something about the atmosphere of his books I really like.

‘I’m good at not working,’ he adds. ‘I love loafing around. They used to say [of acting] that there would be periods of unemployment and my heart used to sing. The whole idea was not to go to work. There was something glamorous about not working. It’s like when you used to play truant. When everyone else is at school and you’re not, it’s very exciting.’

Hidden traits

There are moments when Nighy’s leonine sangfroid slips, ever so slightly. As he talks he slides his phone twitchily around the table, as though looking for somewhere it feels right, before sweeping it on to the banquette beside him in mild frustration. He stopped drinking decades ago, perhaps not coincidentally around the time his career took off. It doesn’t seem like a stretch to imagine that some of his other habits might have replaced booze. For all his visibility, parts of him remain out of sight.

‘People think I’m laid-back or mellow, words like that, which is not how I experience my day,’ he says. ‘I’m just as wired as everyone else. People mistake me for someone who’s relaxed. I am sometimes, but other times it’s just a trick of the light.’

Routine is part of his mechanism for coping with the stresses of work. ‘I like to get up an hour and a half before I have to be anywhere, so I can go to a café, take a book. I like to eat before I get anywhere. I don’t want to eat when I get there. When I get into a new trailer at work I get the coffee machine going and put certain tunes on, just to control the environment.’

For all the time he spends in restaurants, his frame suggests he doesn’t eat much. ‘People think that, but actually I eat quite a lot,’ he says. He had been eating salmon for breakfast every day but had to stop. ‘I hit a wall with salmon,’ he says. He currently favours a Parmesan, mushroom and tomato omelette, with avocado on the side.

One obscured area is Nighy’s private life. For 27 years his partner was actor Diana Quick. Their daughter, Mary, 38, is a director and has two children of her own; he says he is prone to spoiling his grandchildren. Though they broke up about 15 years ago, he and Quick remain close. When he says that if he received a diagnosis like Mr Williams’s, he would spend more time with his family, it is still Diana and Mary he means. I have to ask about Wintour, I say. They have been photographed together many times.

‘I’d love to answer that,’ he says, leaning towards the Dictaphone. ‘But if I did, I’d be involving the readers in something very close to gossip, and I know they’d never forgive me for that.’ It’s a very Nighy answer: charming but evasive. He’s also used it before.

We walk out into Pimlico’s afternoon sunshine. For once, Nighy has turned for home – there is football to be watched – when he is interrupted by a young man who comes bounding out of the café and introduces himself. He wants to be an actor, he says. Does Bill have any tips? He is thinking of doing a master’s at Lamda. Is that a good idea?

‘I don’t know what a post-grad is, but then I don’t really know what a grad is…’ Nighy jokes, before offering a more serious reflection. There’s only so far talking can take you, he concludes, ‘before it comes down to experience’.

They swap favourite Paul Thomas Anderson films. The young man quotes a line from About Time. Nighy talks about the trick of making it seem like you’ve just thought of the line.

‘Acting’s not rocket science, but it’s not nothing, either,’ he says. ‘It’s an honourable thing to be involved with.’

Living is in cinemas from 4 November

