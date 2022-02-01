Bill Murray Sings Hilarious Routine in Concert Film New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization : WATCH

Bill Murray is taking centerstage.

The Ghostbuster star, 71, performs in the new live concert movie New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, which was captured on film by director Andrew Muscato. In it, Murray and renowned cellist Jan Vogler, plus Mira Wang on violin and Vanessa Perez on piano, put on a show at the the Odeon of Herodes Atticus theatre in Athens, Greece.

A mix of poetry and music, the "quartet enchants the Athenian audience from the 2,000 year-old stage of the Odeon of Herodes Atticus with musical reflections on love, hope and heartbreak," per the official logline.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Murray sings a hilarious piece as the audience enjoys while laughing along.

In January, Murray serenaded fans with surprise performances in New York City's Washington Square Park to promote the film. He sang an array of Broadway classics, including "It Ain't Necessarily So" from Porgy and Bess and "America" from West Side Story. The actor also performed Lawrence Ferlinghetti's poem Dog.

Murray also appeared on KTLA 5 alongside Vogler, talking about their musical talents and how New Worlds came to be. "I saw him singing in The Jungle Book and I saw him reciting poetry at a poetry gala and I thought, 'Wow, he can sing! He can recite poetry. I can play the cello," said Vogler.

"We can do a show and go around the world, and his answer was, 'I would love that,' " he continued. "So we got Mira and Vanessa involved ... and we put the pieces together — the music and songs and literature ... and poetry — and then we started touring."

Calling it an "amazing experience," Vogler said the group performed in over 65 shows across the globe. "Every time we felt how special this collaboration is, and I'm very grateful I have this in my life and that he inspired me so much," he added.

New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization is in limited theaters starting Wednesday, Feb. 2.