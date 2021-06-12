Bill Murray Sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' as He Welcomes Chicago Cubs Fans Back to Wrigley Field

twitter

Bill Murray is showing some love for his fellow Chicago Cubs fans.

The Groundhog Day star, 70, lead a sing-along of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during Friday's Chicago Cubs matchup against St. Louis Cardinals in honor of the home team's first full-capacity game at Wrigley Fieled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing in front of a packed crowd, Murray - a Chicagoland native and a noted Cubs superfan - said before his performance, "This is what it feels like to be 100 percent!"

"We're gonna be louder from right now until the last out in the top of the ninth inning. Understood?" he continued, rallying fans. "Let's scare the hell out of these Cardinals!"

Murray's spirited speech appeared to have worked, as the Cubs scored three runs following the actor's performance and cinched an 8-5 victory.

This was not the first time Murray acted as guest conductor for the seventh inning tradition at a Cubs game.

Last July, when a live crowd was not permitted at Cubs' game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to COVID-19 restrictions, Murray serenaded the virtual audience with a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" from his own home.

In a video shared by the Marquee Sports Network, the Illinois team's home network, Murray sang the song while holding massive stuffed bear.

The comedian also sang the song in a Daffy Duck voice during Game 3 of the World Series in 2016.

When the Cubs won World Series later that year, Murray was on hand to rush the field after the match was over.

"I think it's great. It's about time," he said following the historic win, which ended a more than a century-long drought for the team. "The Sox have ruled our world for too long."