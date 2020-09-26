Bill Murray offers Doobie Brothers golf shirts after joke copyright complaint

Bill Murray responded to a copyright threat by Doobie Brothers by offering them free golf shirts. (Getty Images)

Bill Murray has responded to a copyright threat by 1970s pop band the Doobie Brothers by offering them free golf shirts.

The Caddyshack star’s clothing company is accused by the musicians of using their 1972 hit ‘Listen To The Music”without permission in a TV ad for a golf shirt.

A humorous letter from the band’s attorney, Peter Paterno, hit the headlines earlier this week as he gently scolded the actor.

“The Doobie Brothers perform and recorded the song “Listen to the Music”, which Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers wrote,” said Mr Paterno in the letter.

“It’s a fine song. I know you agree because you keep using it in ads for your Zero Hucks Given golf shirts.

“However, given that you haven’t paid to use it, maybe you should change the name to “Zero Bucks Given”.

Bill Murray receives a legal demand from the Doobie Brothers. And it’s everything you’d want it to be... pic.twitter.com/R1L99yZSBj — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) September 24, 2020

“We understand that you’re running other ads using music from other of our clients.

“It seems like the only other person who uses out clients’ music without permission more than you do is Donald Trump.

“This is the part where I’m supposed to cite theUnited States Copyright Act, excoriate you for not complying with some paragraph that I’m too lazy to look up and threaten you with eternal damnation for doing so.

“But you already earned that with those Garfield movies. And you already know you cant use music in ads without paying for it.

“We’d almost be OK with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly.”

Now Mr Murray’s lawyers have replied to the band with a cheeky letter of their own.

In it Alexander Yoffe, of Yoffe and Cooper law firm, complimented Mr Paterno for “finding levity in the law at a time when the world and this country certainly could use a laugh.”

Mr Yoffe added that everyone at his firm and William Murray Golf were fans of the Doobie Brothers.

“We appreciate your firm’s choice of “Takin’ It To The Streets”, rather than to the courts, which are already overburdened “Minute By Minute” with real problems.”

Mr Yoffe continued that the band had not actually been “harmed” by the adverts.

“In the immortal words of Mr. Murray, the more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything,” he wrote.

“So let’s pour one up and unwind with a listen of the recently-released “Quadio” box set and plan to cross paths at a Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary show in 2021 when some level of normalcy resumes.

“As your client so aptly stated in this classic song in question, “What the people need is a way to make them smile”, which both Bill and the Doobies have been doing for decades, as world-class entertainers.”

Mr Yoffe’s letter ended with an offer to send the band William Murray Golf shirts which he hoped would, “win each of you over as new fans of the brand. At least that’s what this fool believes”.

