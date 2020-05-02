Bill Maher Blasts Biden, Quibi And Americans Who Are “Afraid Of Their Hands”

Click here to read the full article.

Bill Maher slammed a microbe-obsessed nation, Joe Biden and even Quibi on his show Friday night.

“You dont have to tell me what Quibi is. I was sort of interested for a second but it passed,” said the host of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher of the short-form video service created by Jeffrey Katzenberg. “Let me guess, some assholes with MBAs raised a lot of money for an app that wastes teenagers’ time. My second guess just going by the name – a tiny country in the Middle East that lends money to Jared.”

He spent a more time eviscerating embattled Democratic nominee, who has been accused of sexual assault 27 years ago by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Guest former Attorney General William Holder defended the former VP calling the allegation – denied by Biden – as “inconsistent” with the man he’s known for 25 years.

A bit Maher called “24 things you don’t know about Joe Biden” included: “He was asked to social distance before the virus.”

But mainly Maher wants Americans to make their immune systems work harder instead of hiding at home, being “afraid of their hands,” scrubbing constantly.

“Go outside that mysterious land behind your curtains where the Grubhub drivers live … because at the end of the day you can’t keep all the pathogens out. It would be as silly a thing as saying you can stop immigration with a wall.”

The kitchen sink, makeup, carpets, bedding, the remote, cutting boards, the average pillow, he said ticking off danger. “Your phone has ten times the bacteria of you toilet – which your dog drinks out of and then licks you.” All infested. “What’s the point of a pet if you are not going to pet it. What’s the point of life if you can’t live it?”

Showing a picture of a plastic bubble, he said, “I’ll tell you, if they start selling these things on Amazon we’re in trouble.”

