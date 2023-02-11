A new bill would lower California college costs for some students living in Mexico

Mathew Miranda
·2 min read
Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

California college costs could soon be cheaper for hundreds of Mexican students who cross the border daily.

Assembly Bill 91, introduced by Assemblyman David Alvarez, R-San Diego, would create a five-year pilot program to allow some students living in Mexico to pay in-state tuition at one of the seven community colleges in the San Diego and Imperial Valley counties. To be eligible, students would need to live within 45 miles of the California border.

In 2023, the average California community college tuition is $1,246 per year for in-state students and $6,603 out-of-state.

“This bill acknowledges that there is a student population that is going back and forth on a regular basis.. And the talent that is available to us on the southern side of the border,” said Alvarez, in an interview with The Bee.

Under the bill, each campus be limited to 200 participants. Students would have to be either U.S. or Mexican citizens with a visa.

More than 100,000 people — including roughly 7,000 students — cross the San Diego-Tijuana border every day. Do those kids pay out-of-state tuition to attend community college?

AB 91 would sunset on Jan. 1, 2029, but Alvarez hopes if it is successful, it can become permanent.

“We need to adapt how we educate our future workforce,” he said.

The bill is modeled after an agreement in the Lake Tahoe Community College District for students living near the Nevada border. Public universities in Texas also have similar programs for low-income students residing in Mexico.

The bill does raise concerns from some legislators, including Assemblyman Devon Mathis, R-Porterville.

Mathis agreed with developing a workforce “through legal immigration,” but opposed creating a new taxpayer-funded program. He cited the state’s $22.5 billion budget deficit and suggested looking for public and private partnerships with businesses.

“We need to ensure this bill won’t pull funds away from the rest of the community college system, and do more to encourage students to stay in California and build their careers here after graduation,” said Mathis.

AB 91 also comes as California community colleges continue to deal with declining enrollment. Recent data showed that it has dropped to its lowest point in 30 years.

Alvarez does not envision the bill having a “monumental impact” on enrollment.

The bill is currently waiting to be heard in the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee.

