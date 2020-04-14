Bill Kristol Names The Moment Donald Trump’s America Passed The Point Of No Return

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol on Monday argued why February 2020 will go down in history as “the end of an era” of “mostly peace and prosperity, not just for the United States, but for the world.”

It was “the inflection point of failure” when “we didn’t just falter or stumble, but tripped and fell, not to get back up easily again,” the editor-at-large of The Bulwark wrote in a column that was highly critical of President Donald Trump’s slow and sloppy response to the coronavirus crisis.

Kristol noted how Trump spent most of that month minimizing the threat of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed more than 23,000 nationwide, making it “the lost” period to tackle it.

It also featured “the Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump, without having heard witnesses, of the charges of impeachment brought by the House” over the Ukraine scandal and the “historic fall” of the economy when “a ten-year global expansion came to an end,” he added.

“Of course, every crisis is an opportunity, and the end of one era is the beginning of another. There are signs of civic spirit and personal responsibility and capable leadership in this new era that give one hope,” Kristol concluded. “In the wake of Easter and in the middle of Passover, one does not want to deprecate signs of hope. But signs are not enough and hope is not a strategy.”

Read the full column here.

