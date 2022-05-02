Bill Gates: I’m Friends With Melinda, Despite What She Says

Noah Kirsch
·2 min read
Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via Getty
Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via Getty

In a new interview, Bill Gates painted a more equanimous portrait of his marriage to and ongoing relationship with Melinda French Gates, who offered a harsher take in a separate interview in March.

That month, French Gates pointedly told CBS broadcaster Gayle King that while she and Bill still work together on “friendly” terms, they’ve grown distant to the point that she would not consider him a friend. “That might come over time. But for me, there’s still healing that needs to happen,” she said.

Gates apparently sees things differently.

In an article published on Sunday, a columnist for the British newspaper The Sunday Times asked Gates if the former couple remain friends. “I would say that. In an interview she chose not to use that word, but I’ll use it,” the billionaire replied. “We have a, you know, super important, complex, close relationship where we’ve chosen to work together.”

The interview also touched on Gates’ ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which French Gates cited as one of “many” reasons for their split. As The Daily Beast has previously detailed, he and Epstein met numerous times years after the financier had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Melinda Gates Warned Bill About Jeffrey Epstein

In her interview in March, French Gates had directed questions about those interactions to Bill. He largely demurred in Sunday’s article, stating simply of his behavior: “At the time, I didn’t realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility. You’re almost saying, ‘I forgive that type of behavior,’ or something. So clearly the way it’s seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that.”

Now, as both an empty nester and divorcé, things are lonely at Gates’ gargantuan Seattle home, Xanadu 2.0. “It feels too big most of the time. I am only a small-sized person,” he told The Sunday Times.

And though he acknowledges mistakes and is “grieving” the divorce, the world’s fourth-richest man says he ultimately has no regrets. “From my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bill Gates says he 'made a huge mistake' meeting with Jeffrey Epstein for fundraising dinners promoting the Gates Foundation

    "At the time, I didn't realize that, by having those meetings, it would be seen as giving him credibility," Gates said about his meetings with Epstein.

  • 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

    Warren Buffett is one of the most wealthy and successful businessmen in the world, but still lives frugally in many aspects of his life. See how he does here.

  • What happened on Day 2 of Rolling Thunder rally

    Hundreds of motorcycles rolled through downtown Ottawa on Saturday as part of the weekend Rolling Thunder Ottawa rally. Ottawa's acting police chief Steve Bell told CBC three arrests were made on Saturday, along with seven arrests on Friday, bringing the total related to the rally to 10. "You've seen us arrest a number of people who did have conditions not to attend the Ottawa area based on their being charged to the February convoy," Bell said. Police said a man was charged for breaching his ba

  • Teen stabbed at rural Alberta school recovering, but mother says long road ahead

    A teenager who was stabbed at a rural Alberta school and airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton has survived his injuries, but it will be a long road to recovery, his mother says. Reyez Rowan, 16, has woken up from a coma and is recovering from emergency surgery in the University of Alberta Hospital. But a stab wound that cut through two arteries in Rowan's pelvis led to muscle damage in his calf. He's lost mobility in his foot as a result, according to Shanise Rowan Yellowbird, the boy's mother. "

  • Bill Gates says he would choose to marry Melinda ‘all over again’

    The couple divorced in 2021

  • 'Some guy named Brandon' is having a 'good year,' Biden quips at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    'Some guy named Brandon' is having a 'good year,' Biden quips at White House Correspondents' Dinner

  • Boris Becker: Djokovic 'heartbroken' for former coach after he was jailed for hiding assets

    Novak Djokovic says he is "heartbroken" for his former coach Boris Becker, who was jailed on Friday for hiding assets. Djokovic also worries whether Becker will be able to lead a "normal" life when he is released from prison. Becker, 54, coached the Serb for three years, beginning in December 2013.

  • GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won't be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson, a two-term Republican governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term, said it was time for the national GOP to move on from Trump in regards to the candidates he's endorsing in the 2022 midterm elections as well as “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN's “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

  • Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn ‘leaves Oppenheim Group’ after dramatic fifth season

    Thirty-three-year-old real estate agent faced claims she bribed co-star’s client to stop working with her

  • Princess Charlotte turns 7! See three new photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's daughter

    Princess Charlotte turns 7 on May 2. Ahead of her birthday, the palace released new photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's only daughter.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a