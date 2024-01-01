Bill Gates Ended 2023 Doing One ‘Last Thing’ He’s Loved Doing for Decades

The billionaire worked on completing a jigsaw puzzle in front of his fireplace on New Year’s Eve

Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Bill Gates

Bill Gates didn't leave his Instagram followers puzzled about his end-of-year plans.

The 68-year-old billionaire capped off 2023 by posting an Instagram photo of himself working on a jigsaw puzzle on New Year's Eve.

"The last thing I have to finish before 2024," Gates wrote in the caption, alongside the image of his cozy setup at a table by a fireplace.

Gates has been open about his love of puzzles and other brain-stimulating activities like Wordle. In a 2018 PEOPLE interview with Bill and Melinda Gates — before they divorced three years later — he said, "We do more jigsaw puzzles than most people."

The NYE moment took place just days after the Microsoft co-founder reflected on how much spending time with his children has meant to him this year.

“It’s been a special joy to watch my children grow up to become invaluable sources of wisdom in their own right,” Gates wrote in his annual year-end blog post. “One of the highlights of my year was sharing the stage with Phoebe, my youngest, at the foundation’s Goalkeepers event.”

In September, the 21-year-old Stanford University student — who has used her prominent family's platform to advocate for a variety of issues — attended and moderated a panel at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Foundation in New York City.

In the blog post, Gates said that he counts on his children — Jennifer Gates, 27, Rory Gates, 24, and Phoebe — to "keep me up to date on how young people see the world — and on the latest TikTok trends."

"I’m looking forward to spending the holidays with them and recharging a bit," he added. “When I was my kids’ age, I didn’t believe in vacations or weekends. But as I got older — and especially since I became a father — I realized there is more to life than work.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Bill Gates and daughter Phoebe Gates

This year, Gates has also stepped out several times with Paula Hurd, the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, who died in October 2019.

They were spotted out together months before their relationship became public, including sitting next to each other at the Laver Cup in September 2022 and the Australian Open in January 2023.

News of the relationship broke about two years after Gates and ex-wife Melinda announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.



One major highlight of 2023 was that Gates became a grandfather when his eldest daughter welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world.



Jennifer Gates/Instagram Jennifer Gates with her daughter and father Bill Gates

He went on to celebrate the joys of grandparenthood in a post on his Instagram page in honor of Grandparents Day in September. “Becoming a grandparent has given me a whole new lens to see the world through,” he wrote.

"It keeps me motivated to ensure my granddaughter — and all our grandchildren — inherit a better world than they were born into,” the billionaire added.

