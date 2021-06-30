Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison Prompts Strong Reactions In Hollywood: “I Am Furious”

Tom Tapp
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction on Wednesday. That means the comedian may be freed from prison sentence in a matter of hours.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and has been serving time at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at Phoenix.

Reactions from showbiz types were swift and fierce.

Amber Tamblyn, who has been public about being sexually assaulted herself, wrote, “I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision.”

Likewise E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who has accused Donald Trump of raping her wrote, “This is why women don’t come forward.”

Comedian Eddie Griffin posted an emphatic, “Bill Cosby is free!!! Thoughts?”

