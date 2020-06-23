Bill Cosby’s Appeal of Sexual Assault Conviction to Be Heard by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear out Bill Cosby’s appeal over his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the court said it would consider whether the judge should not have allowed the five “prior bad acts” witnesses to testify at Cosby’s trial.

“We’re extremely thankful to the State Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for agreeing to review Mr. Cosby’s appeal,” representatives for Cosby said in a statement. “As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America. We’re extremely thankful to our attorneys (Brain Perry, Jennifer Bonjean & Barbara Zemlock) for their tenacious efforts in fighting for the vindication of Mr. Cosby.”

Cosby is serving out a three- to 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman.

