Bill in Congress could end years of U.S. neglect of Latin America. Fear of China could help it pass | Opinion

Andres Oppenheimer
·4 min read

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is known to make some amazingly senseless statements, but he was right on the mark last week when he chided President Biden for the U.S. “abandonment” of Latin America in recent decades.

Lopez Obrador told a press conference at the opening of a U.S.-Canada-Mexico summit on Jan. 9 that the United States should “do away with this abandonment, this disdain and forgetfulness for Latin American and the Caribbean.”

Referring to Biden, the Mexican president added, “You hold the key in your hand” to put an end to such neglect, and suggested that Washington come up with an ambitious regional plan such as President Kennedy’s Alliance for Progress in the 1960s.

Indeed, the U.S. government has not produced a hemisphere-wide trade and investment initiative since South America’s leftist governments — led by former Venezuelan ruler Hugo Chavez — torpedoed President George W. Bush’s Free Trade Area of the Americas at the 2005 Summit of the Americas in Argentina.

Facing strong resistance in Latin America, recent U.S. administrations have pretty much given up on seeking a bold Latin American and Caribbean economic initiative, turning their attention instead toward more-pragmatic trade partners in Asia.

Now, an ambitious draft bill circulating in the U.S. Senate seeks to come up with a new, more gradual, U.S. hemispheric trade and investment proposal.

It is framed as a bill to counter China’s growing influence in Latin America and to encourage U.S. multinationals to secure their supply chains by moving some of their manufacturing plants away from China and closer to home.

The draft bill circulated by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, the 202-page “Americas Act,” calls for, among other things, creating a path for willing Latin American democracies to join the Mexico-Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement.

That would allow countries such as Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic and other potentially bigger ones like Argentina — if a pro-business government wins this year’s presidential elections — join the North American trade bloc.

“It is high time that we place hemispheric integration at the center of our foreign policy,” the draft legislation’s introductory text says. “Our new “Cold War” with China has highlighted the problem, as demonstrated by the COVID-19 supply-chain disasters.”

It adds that, “What we do not have is a platform for integration. There is no progressively growing trade body that links the United States with our hemispheric allies.”

The legislation also proposes to create a $40 billion borrowing authority within the U.S. Treasury Department and a $5 billion package of tax exemptions for U.S. companies willing to bring manufacturing plants from China to the region.

On the immigration front, it calls for issuing up to 1 million seven-year non-immigrant visas for Latin Americans who can provide direct care as nursing assistants, or home health aides to elderly people in the United States.

The number of U.S. individuals over 65 is expected to soar from 48 million in 2015 to nearly 73 million by 2030, and there is a huge shortage of eldercare givers, the draft bill says.

In addition, the draft bill proposes creating an “American University of the Americas” that focuses on science, technology and engineering. It would be modeled after similar institutions in Dubai, Cairo and Nigeria.

When I asked Cassidy in an interview who will pay for all of this, he said that the entire legislation would pay for itself.

Much of the funding would come from closing a loophole by which China sends more than $100 billion a year to the United States in goods tariff free. Under current U.S. Customs’ so called “De Minimis” rules, individual packages worth less than $800 from anywhere don’t pay U.S. duties.

Granted, the proposed legislation is still a long shot and has yet to get a Democratic co-sponsor. Democratic congressional sources tell me they have been negotiating with Cassidy’s staff for the past six months and may reach a deal to make it a bipartisan bill soon.

For sure, the proposal would trigger angry complaints from companies such as Amazon and eBay, which critics say are making huge profits from the $800-a-package exemption.

Still, it’s good to hear that there are discussions in Congress about expanding U.S.-Latin American trade and investment ties. If nothing else, the fear of further U.S. supply chain disruptions from China and of China’s growing presence in Latin America may prompt Washington to end years of “forgetfulness” of the region.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 7 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera; Blog: www.andresoppenheimer.com

Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Edmonton Elks sign all-star Loucheiz Purifoy after his release from B.C. Lions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed all-star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy after his release last week from the B.C. Lions. The 30-year-old was a CFL all-star in 2022 compiling 55 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 18 regular season games for the Lions. In six CFL seasons, the five-foot-11, 190-pound back has appeared in 101 regular-season games for the Lions, Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The University of Florida product has a career 282 tackles, eight sacks, 16

  • Report: Raptors' Trent Jr. 'undeniably' available ahead of trade deadline

    Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely Raptors player to be traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to insider Marc Stein.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Christian Koloko on how many times he gets called for fouls

    Raptors rookie Christian Koloko discusses his recent play, the importance of helping alleviate the heavy starters minutes and avoiding fouling.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that's the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL's worst defenses. But in the NFL in 2023, teams without a franchise quarterback are at a considerable disadvantage, so

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou