Bill Clinton Remembers Christine McVie: ‘Don’t Stop’ Was ’92 Campaign Song

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist, Christine McVie following her death Wednesday at the age of 79.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Clinton honored McVie and shared how “Don’t Stop” – a song written by the late artist for the band’s 1977 breakthrough album Rumours – was used in his presidential run in 1992. The former president said that at the time, the hit track “perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days” and that he was “grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song.” He added, “I will miss her.”

He also shared a video entitled, “When Music Makes History,” that told the story of the song’s impact on Clinton’s baby boomer generation. After Fleetwood Mac broke up in 1987, the original lineup reunited for one night to perform “Don’t Stop” at Clinton’s 1993 Inaugural Gala.

I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her. pic.twitter.com/UPUvpDWRZB — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2022

McVie died “peacefully” on Wednesday morning at a hospital following a “short illness.” Fleetwood Mac shared in a statement, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

In a separate post, Stevie Nicks penned a handwritten note to her singing partner and “best friend.” “[S]ince Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day,” Nicks wrote. She then shared the lyrics to the third verse of Haim’s “Hallelujah,” which reflects on the death of a friend.

Mick Fleetwood also paid tribute to his longtime bandmate in a social media post: “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us… Part of my heart has flown away today.”

