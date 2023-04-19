Bill Clinton drinks to 25 years of Good Friday Agreement in Irish pub

Bill Clinton, SDLP Colum Eastwood and his wife Rachael (AP)

Bill Clinton posed for photos in a Londonderry pub and enjoyed a pint of Guinness after addressing a major conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The former US president said he was optimistic that Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party would soon end a boycott that has kept the regional government on hold for more than a year, before joining leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood, and his wife Rachael, at the Tap House bar.

Mr Clinton paid tribute to those who came together for the historic 1998 peace agreement, particularly John Hume, who led the SDLP and Lord Trimble, who led the UUP.

Bill Clinton sips a Guinness (PA)

He said it is important to get Stormont back up and running.

"Based on what I've heard it can fairly easily be done if we want to, but we can always find an excuse to say no," he added.

The former US president posed for pictures (AP)

"If you're having a fight in your home, you can always find an excuse to say no, if you're struggling with any kind of relationship or struggle, you can always find an excuse to say no, getting to yes is humanity's great trial and great goal.

"The people we honour today got to yes."

People took selfies with Mr Clinton (AP)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was set to deliver the closing address at the conference in Belfast on Wednesday.

The event at Queen’s University Belfast has seen political leaders fly in from across the world, including Mr Clinton, his wife Hillary, ex-prime minister Sir Tony Blair, former Irish premier Bertie Ahern and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ.

Bill Clinton gave a speech at a posthumous tribute for two of the main architects of the Good Friday Agreement, the late John Hume and former first minister of Northern Ireland David Trimble (PA)

Mr Sunak was expected to vow he will “give everything” to tackle the problems of a divided society in Northern Ireland before joining two of his recent predecessors — Boris Johnson and Liz Truss — at a gala dinner later.