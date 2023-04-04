Bill Clinton claims it is a 'miracle' that the Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit

Tony Blair and Bill Clinton hold hands at an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast in 2018 - Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS

Bill Clinton has claimed it is a “miracle” the Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit.

The former US president took part in last-minute talks before the landmark deal was signed in 1998 and called it an act of “bravery from all sides”.

But in an interview with RTE’s Prime Time programme, he argued Britain’s decision to leave the European Union had been directly at odds with the peace process, which established power-sharing arrangements that have since collapsed on multiple occasions.

Mr Clinton said: “The idea that it weathered Brexit is a miracle, because Brexit was aimed right at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, even if not intentionally.”

He went on to urge the DUP, which is yet to return to Stormont amid a stalemate over the terms of the Brexit deal, to engage with the institutions in the wake of Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework.

“I think we should say, ‘look, there’s something to work with here’,” Mr Clinton added. “[Sinn Fein] doesn’t want to jam you, they want to work with you to resolve these things.

“How can we live together? How can we work together? How can we all put our heads on the pillow at night and feel at peace about what our children are going to face?”

Speaking to the same programme, Hillary Clinton, America’s former first lady, suggested withdrawal from the EU had gone against the “spirit” of the Northern Irish peace deal.

“I do think Northern Ireland is a very different place than it was 25 years ago,” she said. “It’s just that Brexit set it back, to be blunt, creating a very difficult situation for Northern Ireland in the midst of separating from the European Union.”

‘Stay out of British politics’

Conservative MPs poured scorn on the Clintons’ comments as they urged them to stay out of British politics.

David Jones, a former Brexit secretary and the vice-chairman of the European Research Group (ERG), said: “It shows how little Bill Clinton knows about Brexit or the Good Friday Agreement, frankly.

“One would have thought that Bill Clinton – rather than decrying the right of the British people, including the people of Northern Ireland, to decide their own future – would have wanted to do whatever he could to encourage the EU to be more flexible rather than political.

"Rather than making a partial comment, it would be far better if he were to maintain a statesmanlike silence. Brexit is already undermined by the Protocol. The last thing we want is for it to be undermined by Bill Clinton."

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, added: “I’m disinclined to say anything because it wouldn’t be polite.”

In 2016, Mr Clinton had intervened during the referendum campaign urging Britain to remain in the trade bloc and claiming Northern Ireland would get “whacked” if it left.

At the time, he also praised the objective of the 1916 rebels to create an Irish Republic and said the “lessons of 1916” were still applicable a century later.

Joe Biden, the US president, will visit Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland later this month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.