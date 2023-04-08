Bill Church column: Conversation starters for Easter gatherings? Try catfish and Peeps

This is Passover and Easter weekend, and whatever I write won’t match how you spend this day.

Faith should be a personal choice.

But let’s be real: Everything feels like a must-share public expression these days. Even with your pets.

If you’re dressed for Easter service, send selfies to your world.

If you’re focused on Easter brunch, shout out that Carolina smoked ham with a social-media tag.

If you’re grandparents with little ones elsewhere, seek text-message confirmation that those stuffies with floppy ears were delivered and got instant hugs. (WINK-WINK DISCLOSURE: I won’t confirm nor deny openly competing in the Best Nana and G-Pa category.)

I’m not here to preach. Sort of.

If you disagree with my ponderings about society’s self-absorbed ways, no insult taken for sending a TikTok video of you and your friends lecturing me on the sanctity of sending stuffies to grandchildren while holding “RESIGN BAD GRANDPA” signs.

My motivation is to help you fill the small-talk gap before brunch is served.

We’ll even offer two conversation starters in “Jeopardy!”-like style, so you can ask the question AND answer with the likable confidence of a Ken Jennings or Mattea Roach.

WHAT IS ‘YOU HAD ME AT FRIED CATFISH?’

All-Everything reporter Kristen Johnson seemed to be everywhere last week. Not only did Kristen contribute mightily to The N&O’s Dreamville Fest coverage, she launched Tasty Triangle, a new series with a delectable name.

Even the headline was enticing: “This seafood restaurant in Cary reminds me of my grandma’s cooking. Here’s what I ate.”

Try Seafood Grill is in Cary’s Tryon Woods Shopping Center and offers land and seafood options. Pictured here are the 8-piece jumbo shrimp combo with fries, two pieces of fried catfish, buttermilk calamari rings, and Arnold Palmer.

Kristen’s vivid memories of her grandmother’s cooking helped introduce TrY Seafood Grill, a Cary restaurant opened in 2021 and owned by Regina Scott, the president and CEO, and her husband, Harold. Their menu is impressive (including fried catfish, one of my all-time favorites).

What made us smile is this gracious note that Regina sent to Kristen after the story posted: “My husband and I were surprised by the amount of new customers that patronized our establishment yesterday. All thanks to your great feedback. Each new customer came in speaking as if they knew us personally. It was such a humbling joyous experience hearing them quote words directly from your article.”

Story continues

We swiped this first-person, fine-food idea from our friends at The Kansas City Star and then gave it a Triangle touch. The best part is we’d love to hear your recommendations. Search “Tasty Triangle” on newsobserver.com (or click this link online) to nominate your favorite Triangle dishes.

WHAT IS WEIRDLY GOOD?

Easter can’t happen without serious-minded journalists indulging in Peeps.

The New York Times took readers to the Peeps Factory. (Marshmallow magic, The NYT says? How about religious pilgrimage since the sugary bunnies and chicks are born in Bethlehem, Pa. Talk about a future “Jeopardy!” answer/question.)

We didn’t need to visit any factory. N&O editor Brooke Cain found 10 versions of Peeps locally – 10! – and set up a taste test with The N&O’s Drew Jackson and Korie Dean (with a guest appearance from Managing Editor Thad Ogburn).

I won’t name the taste-test winners because reading the story will raise questions about workplace A1C levels. But it’s safe to reveal that Sparkly Wild Berry radically changes the reputation of every fruit stand operator in eastern North Carolina.

The News & Observer’s Korie Dean, left, and Drew Jackson, prepare for a Peeps taste test on March 30, 2023.

There it is.

Two conversation starters for those awkward social-gathering gaps.

The value of great local food.

And Peeps.

It’s time for brunch.

Enjoy the day, take selfies …. and humblebrag how much babies love your generosity.

The floppy-eared stuffed rabbits sent to News & Observer Executive Editor Bill Church’s grandchildren as part of his Best Nana and G-Pa campaign.

Bill Church is executive editor of The News & Observer. He favors Yellow Bunny Peeps.