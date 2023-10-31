Bill Burr’s ‘Old Dads’ Extends Reign Atop Netflix Movies Chart, Reaches 29.6 Million Views in 10 Days

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Bill Burr’s “Old Dads” has extended its reign as the most-watched title currently on Netflix. For the second week in a row, the comedy topped the streamer’s English-language film list and scored more views than any other single title during the time period.

In its second week on the list, “Old Dads” brought in 16.3 million views, taking the movie’s total view count up to 29.6 million in only 10 days.

