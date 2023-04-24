Bill Bellamy Recalls He and Biggie Smalls 'Acting Like Kids' Over Meeting Michael Jackson for the First Time

Dishing to PEOPLE on his new book, Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons and Triumph, the actor and comedian recounted the iconic memory from his days as a groundbreaking MTV VJ

Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy has an epic personal database of memories to share from an incredible pop culture era: the '90s.

Discussing his new book Top Billin': Stories of Laughter Lessons and Triumph — out April 25 — the former MTV VJ told PEOPLE how rewarding the writing process was while documenting those iconic instances. Recounting the groundbreaking time he spent as one of the network's first Black VJs, the TV pioneer shared one of the more "surreal" moments.

"I'm on stage [at the VMAs], I give the award to Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, and I'm on stage with Biggie," Bellamy, 58, exclusively tells PEOPLE of sharing the moment with the late rapper, also known as the Notorious B.I.G.

On that night in September 1995, Michael and Janet won three music video awards, known as Moonmen at the time, for their "Scream" collaboration that year.

"It was funny because it turns out it was Biggie's first time meeting Michael Jackson, too," he laughs after mimicking the "Big Poppa" singer's signature voice. "'Can you believe it man, it's 'Scream,' man.'"

"So me and Biggie was acting like kids, cuz we're in the game, but they're in THE GAME!" Bellamy continues of meeting the brother-and-sister duo. "It was just surreal."

Expanding on that notable time in pop culture history, the Top Billin' by Breakbeat Media podcast host shares:

"That's what's going to happen when people read my book. They're going to remember where they were, they're gonna go, 'Oh my God, I remember that, I was in high school, I was in college, I was 8 years old.'"

"That's like me saying to my parents, 'I wish I could have seen Elvis [Presley] live,' " Bellamy compares of meeting the late "King of Pop," who died in 2009 at age 50, but missing out on the possibility of meeting the "King of Rock n' Roll," who died in 1977.

Bellamy would later become friends with Janet Jackson, now 56. "What Janet was doing at that time was incredible for females," he says, noting the "baton" pass from Madonna, 64, who began her reign in the mid-1980s and through the '90s as hip-hop culture further emerged to the masses.

Pointing out the timing of his book's release by publisher HarperCollins, Bellamy says, "There are certain prolific eras of music and pop culture and you can't tell me it's a coincidence that my book is coming out now and it's 50 years of hip hop. So it's just symbolic, it's a tribute to the culture, you know?"

As for the extensive amount of homework he had to do while at MTV, Bellamy said he became a "student" of music at the network.

"I had to learn different genres," he notes of his wide-ranging musical knowledge. "I had to listen to rock bands, I had to listen to grunge — I had to listen to alternative, hip-hop."

"Because now I'm interviewing every kind of artist," he shares of the time spent on shows like MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House. "I'm not just doing only Black or African American. I'm doing pop culture artists."

Like Kurt Cobain, another artist gone too soon, who Bellamy had the chance to interview.

"Kurt Cobain, to me, was the anti-rockstar rockstar," Bellamy says. "Like he was his own vibe and he made an impact in such a short window that could never be be duplicated. That's what was so cool about his impact. He came in the game really, really, really strong and changed it and opened up the doors for all different types of bands to get an opportunity to express their feelings and their angst in their music."

"And by pop culture artists that are breaking through the mainstream, it don't matter what genre you are, you are accepted by the masses," he adds of the revolutionary time in music, though he says that the cable network, for him, felt like being at an all-white school.

The trailblazer was one of three of MTV's first Black hosts, with J.J. Jackson and "Downtown" Julie Brown coming before him.

"I mean it was like being at a university — it was like being at an all-white university that played a lot of rock music and you know, and [like an] all-white radio station, you know, the corporate guys think they know music and they're dictating what bands get played and you know, when I came in they were making a change where they were opening up the doors to different types of music. Because if you go back, you will realize Michael Jackson was one of the first African-American artists to really start getting airplay."

"I was groundbreaking because I came in at the precise moment to push the agenda. To get more hip hop," Bellamy says of his contribution to the pivotal era.

Along with Jackson, Bellamy says that basketball icon Michael Jordan was also a huge influence on him while coming up in the '90s — and Bellamy is actually the cousin of Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

The stand-up comedian, who is also quite tall at 6'4, shares two children with his wife, Kristen Bellamy: Baron, 16, who is already 6'5 and following in Shaq's footsteps with basketball, and Bailey, 20, who is currently studying at an Ivy League university. Bellamy has been married to Kristen, 42, for just over 20 years.

Speaking proudly of their union, Bellamy says he waters his relationship with even more dedication than he has put into his successful career. "It's work. It's compromise. It's understanding. It's listening. You know, you have to be selfless when it comes to that."

Bellamy sheds more light on his secrets to a balanced personal and professional life in his book, which he says has a little something for everyone to enjoy, but especially for those who hold an appreciation for the '90s.

He teased of Top Billin' to PEOPLE in November, "My memoir will be a nostalgic ride for the reader. They will have an amazing, in-depth experience of the '90s through my eyes. Sometimes life will bless you with an opportunity — it's what we do with the opportunity that is the blessing."

Adding to PEOPLE on Friday of the business behind that blessing, the Back On the Strip film star said:

"You'll see the twists and turns in the game, you know, decisions you've gotta make to make it, things you gotta say no to, things you gotta say yes to. It's a business. It's show business. You gotta be on your A-game to stay in it."

Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons and Triumph, published by HarperCollins, will be released on April 25.

