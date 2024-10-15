Bill Belichick's brutal Jets' rant proves he won't be the team's next head coach

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pre game against ther Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick did not mince words about the Jets during Monday night's ManningCast. The former coach roasted the organization for botching its relationship with Robert Saleh.

Listen, if you were holding your breath, hoping that Bill would replace Saleh and save New York from its perpetual downward spiral of doom, I hope you didn't bet any money on it. Belichick openly roasted owner Woody Johnson during a recent ManningCast episode, and it was painful to watch.

The Jets were doing Jets things — you know, racking up backbreaking penalties — when Bill blasted Woody after Peyton Manning shared how he felt it was too early in the season to fire a coach. "That's kinda what it's been there with the Jets," Belichick said before unleashing. "Barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years. So, the owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim."

Bill Belichick: "I'm not a big Jets fan, in case you don't know that... I thought Coach Saleh really did a good job with this team... That's kinda what it's been there with the Jets. They've barely won over 30% in the last 10 years. The owner being the owner... ready, fire aim." pic.twitter.com/p0Ek5RCuJg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2024

YIKES. I'm convinced he wants nothing to do with New York.

During the same broadcast, Peyton mentioned that Bill was the head coach of the Jets after Bill Parcels stepped down. However, Belichick ultimately resigned after a day. Bill jokingly explained how he was technically New York's head coach twice before saying, "Undeated, unscored on...My career as the coach of the Jets...unblemished. Never gave up a point."

Obviously, he wasn't serious about that, but the implication was 100 percent serious. In not so many words, Belichick dunked on the Jets for being a dumpster fire, and he wants NO PARTS of that.

More NFL!

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Jerry Jones’ expensive and bloated Cowboys are once again going nowhere

Bill Belichick blasted Jets owner Woody Johnson for firing Robert Saleh

An atrocious Bills-Jets roughing the passer call on Aaron Rodgers left NFL fans disgusted

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Bill Belichick's brutal Jets' rant proves he won't be the team's next head coach