Bill Belichick to UNC & other coaching carousel moves | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.

Also on today's College Football Enquirer, they react to the other major coaching carousel moves of Barry Odom to Purdue and Rich Rodriguez returning to West Virginia. They also scoff at the proposed law in Ohio that would make it illegal to flag plant after a game. Additionally, they discuss #1 2025 basketball recruit AJ Dybantsa committing to BYU, illegal flag planting, and NIU potentially joining the Mountain West Conference. Lastly, they wrap the show with predictions for who will win the Heisman trophy.

(1:02) Chapel Bill

(17:46) Coaching Carousel moves

(29:47) Illegal flag planting

(39:08) Very mountainous NIU

(41:26) AJ Dybantsa to BYU

(53:30) Heisman prediction

(59:03) People's Court: the world's most dangerous pizza

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts