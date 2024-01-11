Bill Belichick-Patriots split: What we know and what's next for head coach, New England

One of the longest head coaching tenures in NFL history has come to an end with Bill Belichick no longer the head coach of the New England Patriots.

Belichick spent 24 seasons as the head coach of the Patriots, bringing the franchise six Super Bowl victories alongside Tom Brady in one of the most dominant eras in NFL history. But the Patriots hadn't achieved much since Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it culminated with a 4-13 record in the 2023, New England's worst record in Belichick's tenure. After months of speculation on whether this would be Belichick's final season, the decision was made on Wednesday.

Still, there are several questions as to why the two sides decides to part, and what is next for Belichick and the Patriots. Here's what we know so far:

New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick (right) embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) during a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce Belichick's exit from the team.

Why is Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots?

Belichick was not fired by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Belichick said at a news conference announcing his departure the two sides reached an agreement to separate.

"Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways," Belichick said. "I look forward to coming back here. But at this time, we're going to move on and I'm excited for the future. But always very, very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here."

Kraft added the decision was amicable, and said there were thoughts about Belichick moving into a different role within the organization, but said "it wouldn't work."

Why didn't the Patriots trade Bill Belichick?

After the announcement, Kraft was asked in follow-up press conference why the team didn't decide to trade Belichick to another team to get something in return rather than him leaving the team. This is what he had to say:

"I'm fortunate in our family, our businesses are all private. We try to create a culture and develop an environment where people want to stay and stay long term," he said. "If you look at this as a transaction, he is so valuable, and how we could extract something, I didn't think that was right.

"I didn't think it was right for Tom Brady − who gave us 20 years − and I don't think it's right for Bill," Kraft added.

Is Bill Belichick retiring?

Belichick didn't mention anything about stepping away from football during his press conference, making him a possible head coaching candidate for teams with current openings.

Where is Bill Belichick going? Where will Bill Belichick coach?

Belichick didn't say what he would do next since leaving the Patriots, but he has options should he wish to continue being an NFL head coach. If Belichick decides to continue coaching, he will be one of the highest sought candidates in the league, and the football world is anxiously seeing what he will do next.

What's next in Patriots' coaching search?

Seeking a new head coach for the first time since early 2000, there are several options available for Kraft to go in looking for a new leader, whether it be an in-house or outside hire.

Kraft said the team "will move very quickly" to look for a new general manager and head coach, but detailed what he's looking for in his new coach.

"We're looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win," Kraft said. "I'll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we're putting ourselves in the best long term position to win for many years."

