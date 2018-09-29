Bill Belichick on Josh Gordon playing Sunday against Miami: 'We'll see'

Two weeks after landing with the Patriots, Josh Gordon has yet to make his debut. (Getty Images)

New England Patriots fans are still waiting to see wide receiver Josh Gordon’s debut with the team — something that could help the Patriots’ aerial attack immensely.

Gordon landed in New England after missing Week 2 of the season with a hamstring injury, which prompted the Cleveland Browns to move him. The 27-year-old was inactive last week in the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, but was seen on the field hanging around the Patriots receiving corps.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has praised Gordon repeatedly since his arrival in Massachusetts, too.

“Josh is working hard on and off the field,” Belichick said on Friday. “He’s done everything he can do.”

So is he physically and mentally ready to take the field on Sunday for New England’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins?

“We’ll see,” Belichick said.

In reality, that’s about the answer expected from Belichick there.

But still, Gordon’s impact on the Patriots offense could be tremendous — especially since their offense is one of the least productive in the NFL so far this season. New England is currently ranked No. 25 in total offensive yards and yards per game, No. 26 in passing yards per game, and No. 25 in points per game.

Now, Gordon hasn’t played a full NFL season since 2013 — where he had 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions. If he can bounce back from his hamstring injury and play like he did that year in New England, the Patriots would only benefit.

But will we finally get to see him on the field this weekend?

“We’ll see.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ryder Cup: Americans left scrambling after getting trounced in afternoon session

• Kimberley A. Martin: Rams’ star power strong enough to contend in L.A.

• FBI investigating MLB over dealings with international players

• Pete Thamel: Rapid rise of OSU QB Dwayne Haskins is phenomenal

