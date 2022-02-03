Bill Belichick honors Tom Brady with touching note: 'The best player in NFL history'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick released a statement Wednesday, though not the one most people expected. A day after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, Belichick released a statement paying tribute to Brady.

Belichick is extremely complimentary in the note, calling Brady "the ultimate competitor" and the "best player in NFL history."

Belichick's full statement read:

"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom's humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years."

Belichick and Brady spent 20 seasons together with the Patriots. The two won six Super Bowls together. Brady won three MVP awards with the Patriots. Belichick was named the AP coach of the year three times while coaching Brady.

The pair stopped working together after the 2019 NFL season. Brady left the Patriots in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His relationship with Belichick was among the reasons for Brady's departure from New England. If there was any bad blood, the two may have squashed it during a lengthy post-game chat after Brady led the Buccaneers to a win over the Patriots during the 2021 NFL season.

Brady penned a lengthy retirement note Tuesday that curiously did not mention Belichick or any member of the Patriots' organization. Brady later acknowledged the team after Robert Kraft released a statement honoring Brady.

Bill Belichick involved in Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL

Belichick's statement comes over 30 hours after Brady announced his retirement. The statement also comes a day after texts sent by Belichick were included in a lawsuit against the NFL. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed suit against the league Tuesday accusing the NFL of racial discrimination in its hiring process.

Flores called out a number of issues within the league, one of which involved text messages between Flores and Belichick. In the texts, Belichick congratulated Flores on getting the Giants head coaching job. Flores responded he had not interviewed with the Giants yet. Belichick then said he meant to text Brian Daboll, who Belichick heard was getting hired. Flores interviewed days after that text knowing the Giants likely already made their decision. Daboll was hired by the team a day after Flores' interview.

Belichick has not commented on those texts or Flores' lawsuit.