Bill for Bank of England money printing balloons by £50bn

bank of england

Taxpayers face a bill for an extra £50bn to cover losses on the Bank of England’s money printing, after stubborn inflation triggered frenzied bets on higher interest rates.

The Bank’s latest estimate of losses it will suffer over the next decade on government bonds amassed during the pandemic and financial crisis has ballooned by around £50bn to £270bn in just three months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted losses on so-called quantitative easing (QE) reflect bets on higher interest rates to tame UK inflation, which stood at 7.9pc in June.

This means Threadneedle Street pays a higher interest rate on reserves held by commercial lenders at the Bank than it earns on its holdings of UK gilts, pushing up QE losses. The Bank has also started selling some of its stockpile of gilts at a loss.

The loss also dwarfs the £123.8bn in QE profits sent to the Treasury between 2009 and 2022, suggesting a net cost to the taxpayer of £150bn by 2033.

The numbers are heavily influenced by changes in financial markets and may go up or down in tandem with interest rate bets.

The Treasury is currently expected to transfer £80bn alone to cover losses over the next two years, up sharply from its estimate of £60bn in April, reflecting bets on interest rates hitting 6pc by the end of this year, up from 5pc today.

Sir Dave Ramsden, the Bank’s deputy governor, said this month that policymakers could accelerate bond sales, known as quantitative tightening (QT), next year.

He noted that policymakers will have reduced its stock of gilts and corporate bonds by a total of £100bn by October, including around £40bn of active sales.

Sir John Redwood, a former director of Margaret Thatcher’s policy unit, said QT made financial markets more fragile and will increase losses to the taxpayer.

He said: “This relentless selling of bonds at very bad prices is costing them and the taxpayers a lot of money which we need not be incurring.

“They should hold these bonds to maturity and the losses would be lower. They are in danger of losing too much money and making a recession more likely.

“The scale of these losses have only occurred because the Bank of England bought too many bonds at very high prices. We’re now all paying a very big price for that”.

Under a historic deal struck when QE was first launched in response to the 2008 financial crisis, the Government agreed to cover any losses suffered by the Bank on bonds it bought to help support the economy.

This is because QE created reserves held by commercial lenders in the form of deposits. The Bank pays interest on those reserves at the current base rate of 5pc.

When interest rates were at record lows, the cost of paying interest on these reserves was more than covered by the money the Bank earned on government bonds.

But tighter monetary policy means the Bank is now paying more interest on these reserves than it earns from the bonds it bought, with the Treasury covering the difference.

Previous QE profits have also been spent after former Chancellor George Osborne ordered the money to be sent to the Treasury, instead of being kept on the Bank’s balance sheet.

While he pledged to use the money to pay down UK debt, Andy King, an official at the Office for Budget Responsibility, noted this month: “Fiscal targets got changed, that was forgotten, and the money was spent. Now the cash flows are reversed, and there is no pot to pay them.”

Story continues

The Treasury has already transferred almost £10bn to the Bank this financial year to cover losses, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A separate analysis estimates the Treasury will spend £1 of every £10 it collects on interest payments this year as the UK’s debt interest bill soars to the highest level in the developed world.

The Government will spend £110bn on debt interest payments this year, equivalent to 10.4pc of its revenue, according to ratings agency Fitch.

This has soared from an average of 6.2pc between 2017 and 2021 and means that for the first time since at least 1995, when Fitch’s data began, the UK will spend the largest share of its revenue on interest of any high income country.

It will also be higher than in any emerging economy in Europe. Even in Ukraine, which is grappling with the enormous cost of the war, the Government will spend only 10.3pc of its income on its debt interest.

Across the year, the UK’s interest burden will be almost triple that of France, where the Government will spend only 3.5pc of its income on debt interest. In Germany, the share will be just 1.4pc.