Bill Bailey Doesn't Want You To See Him As The 'Comedy Act' On This Year's Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey is determined not to be the “comedy act” on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian, who is partnered with Oti Mabuse, has said that people perhaps expected him to try to amuse them with “jokey stuff”, but he insisted he is taking learning to dance seriously.

Last week saw Bill win praise from the judges for his Quickstep inspired Doctor Dolittle, having markedly improved from his debut performance a week earlier.

Appearing on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Bill said: “I think what I really wanted to do was pay real attention to the dance and the choreography because Oti is such a brilliant choreographer and thinks about the routines so well that I wanted to pay due diligence to that, and I wanted to give it my all.”

When asked about how he has been affected by being praised by the judges, he said: “I think if anything it encourages you to push more and to try and improve, and to constantly try to push yourself and really try to make the routine work.”

Bill recently revealed his Strictly stint has had an impact on his home life, as he is forced to socially distance from his 16-year-old son while at home due to being in a bubble with partner Oti.

The pair will be performing a Paso Doble to The Good, The Bad And The Ugly by Ennio Morricone on Saturday’s movie special, which will also mark the first time there has not been a studio audience in Strictly’s 16-year history.

Earlier this week, it was announced the doors to the ballroom would be closed due to the second lockdown in England, with audiences not invited back until early December should they be permitted to do so under government guidance.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.25pm on BBC One, with It Takes Two airing weeknights at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

