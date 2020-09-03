More celebrities join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey has joined this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – but admitted his dance history is “a little patchy”.

The comic joins the likes of boxer Nicola Adams and actress Caroline Quentin on the new series of the BBC One show.

The 55-year-old told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show he is looking forward to the “adrenaline rush”.

“Obviously my dance history is a little patchy,” said Bailey.

“I didn’t do ballet and I haven’t been to stage school … I’m not really Lord of the Dance. I’m more caretaker of the dance! It’s going to be quite a challenge!”

Award-winning comedian, musician and actor, @BillBailey is the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2020: https://t.co/MHZSa0l0t8 pic.twitter.com/TX62jGV21w — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 3, 2020

But he told the Radio 2 show he is looking forward to learning a “brand new skill”.

And the comedian, a regular face on shows like Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI, added: “I’m hoping to try to introduce the Hokey Cokey this year as one of the dances.”

Bailey, also a musician and actor, said in a statement: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge…

“My late mum would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Also joining the line-up is TV presenter JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist.

Prince Harry with JJ Chalmers at the Invictus Games in 2016 (Chris Jackson/PA) More

He said: “My whole life is defined by facing challenges – whether it’s becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan, to competing in the Invictus Games.

“Now, as a TV presenter, I’m lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I’m up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

Following the announcement of the news on ITV’s Lorraine and asked if he thought Invictus Games founder the Duke of Sussex would be watching him on Strictly, Chalmers said: “I don’t know how that works, I don’t know if they get it in LA.”

He said he thought Harry would be watching him, and added that the duke had been “a cornerstone in creating this opportunity because he created the Invictus Games, (and) the idea that this is a culmination of 10 years of my recovery essentially, and he has been a big part of that.

“So he should take some massive pride in the fact that one of his lads has gone on to achieve this sort of level within their new chosen field because that’s the point of Invictus, to rehabilitate us, to give us a new passion, a new goal, and actually the belief in ourselves that we were worth the opportunities that came our way, so I’ll give this my all and I hope he’s watching.”

Previously announced contestants include Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, The Wanted singer Max George and former NFL player Jason Bell.

Adams will compete on Strictly as part of the show’s first same-sex couple when the show returns in the autumn.